Con Dao’s bright future: National power grid ushers in sustainable growth

Con Dao's EVN team preparing infrastructure to receive electricity

The undersea electricity undertaking features the longest submarine cable system in Southeast Asia, with 77km under the sea and another 8.5km on the island. Until the now, the locality had been dependent on outdated diesel generators and limited power supply.

According to Tran Thanh Huyen, Vice Chairman of Con Dao People's Committee, the arrival of national grid electricity will be a major catalyst for development in all sectors, especially tourism, while also attracting strategic investors to boost the local economy.

"Stable electricity at lower costs has long been a dream shared by the local government and residents. Now, with this foundation in place, growth becomes not only possible but inevitable," he said.

Major corporations are already preparing ambitious projects including golf courses, commercial centres, service ports, and luxury marinas. Sun Group, in particular, has conducted numerous surveys and selected locations in line with the island’s master plan. Meanwhile, in line with Con Dao’s green economy vision, VinFast has also explored the possibility of building electric vehicle charging stations, paving the way for a transition to green mobility and sustainable tourism.

At Ben Dam Port, Con Dao’s main maritime gateway to the mainland, expansion and modernisation plans are also gaining momentum. Do Cong Thinh, deputy director of the Ben Dam Port Management Board, shared that the arrival of stable grid electricity will allow the port to transform into a multifunctional hub offering cargo handling, logistics services, and high-end tourism.

"The island is also planning to build a new international passenger port just 2-3 km from the existing one, capable of accommodating large cruise ships. This new port will create fresh opportunities for marine tourism and help extend visitor stays," he said.

Abundant power will also enable the growth of other sectors that have struggled under the high cost of electricity, particularly fisheries logistics, ice production, and vessel repair. Thinh noted that the new power source will provide sufficient capacity to develop a robust marine supply chain, not only for Con Dao but for the broader southern region.

Ben Dam Port expected to welcome cruises

Local businesses, too, are expressing optimism. Phan Thanh Phat, manager of Thai Binh Hotel, noted that access to stable electricity will significantly reduce operational costs and improve the competitiveness of the local hospitality sector. He is especially hopeful about the potential to develop the nighttime economy, which has long been underutilised on the island due to energy constraints.

"With abundant and affordable power, night markets, entertainment venues, and extended service hours could flourish, offering visitors more diverse experiences and encouraging longer stays," he said.

These emerging dynamics align closely with the strategic urban and tourism development plan issued last year, which repositions Con Dao as an eco-cultural, high-end resort destination. The vision emphasises harmony between economic development, natural conservation, and historical preservation. New resort zones are being planned along beaches and hillsides, set apart from heritage sites to ensure both tranquillity and protection of cultural landmarks.

Future urban spaces will feature redesigned landscapes, public parks, and community-friendly beachfronts. Large-scale ecological parks are set to surround the An Hai and Quang Trung lakes, integrating green spaces with water protection zones.

Meanwhile, the Ben Dam industrial cluster will be restructured into a localised production area supporting the island economy with facilities such as ice factories, seafood processing, and agricultural services – all designed to meet environmental standards and avoid conflicts with national defence zones or protected areas.

The national power grid is bringing more than just electricity to Con Dao, said Huyen from the People's Committee. "It is bringing opportunity for the island to break through old limitations, for the local population to enjoy better living standards, for tourism to thrive, and for investors to find fertile ground," Huyen said. "More importantly, it lays the groundwork for sustainable development that balances economic growth with environmental stewardship and cultural preservation."

