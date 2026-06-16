Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi launches eVouchers on Citi Mobile App to enhance digital banking in Hong Kong

June 16, 2026 | 15:16
(0) user say
Citi has introduced eVouchers on its Citi Mobile App in Hong Kong, reinforcing its strategy to integrate value-added services into its clients' preferred digital channels.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 - Reinforcing its strategy to integrate value-added services into its clients' preferred digital channels, Citi is enhancing its digital engagement capabilities through the Citi Mobile® App with the introduction of "eVouchers." This new initiative is designed to deliver timely, relevant value aligned with how clients increasingly manage their finances and spending digitally.

Citi continues to see strong momentum in digital adoption. Over 90% of active cardholders now interact through digital channels, and more than 96% of wealth management transactions are conducted digitally, reflecting the central role of digital platforms in clients' financial lives. The launch of "eVouchers" is particularly timely. Spending data reveals a growing consumer demand for convenient, rewarding and experience-led consumption. Insights from the Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI) highlight continued strength in travel, dining and lifestyle categories. This trend is mirrored in Citi's cardholder spending, which has seen a 34% year-on-year increase in travel and a 16% rise in shopping, indicating that customers are becoming more selective and intentional with their expenditures.

"We are strategically transforming the Citi Mobile® App into a dynamic hub that delivers both seamless convenience and highly personalized relevance, aligned with our customers' digital-first lifestyles," said Sarah O, Head of Digital Growth & Cards and Unsecured Lending Sales, Citibank Hong Kong. "By enabling instant voucher redemptions, we are making everyday spending more rewarding."

Early results are promising. Cardholders who engaged with "eVouchers" demonstrated significantly higher digital engagement and more than double the average spending compared to the broader portfolio, highlighting the feature's strong potential to drive deeper customer loyalty.

Sarah added, "'eVouchers' represents far more than a weekly promotion. It is a foundational element of our hyper-personalized digital ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships with a wide range of merchants, we are connecting customers with tailored offers that reflect their modern engagement and spending habits. This initiative strengthens daily client interactions through digital channels and supports local retail activity in Hong Kong."

Seamless Integration and Weekly Offers

Launched on June 5, "eVouchers" is a fully integrated, ongoing campaign within the Citi Mobile® App. The platform enables customers to easily browse, select, save and redeem "eVouchers" seamlessly for both online and in-store purchases. New offers are released every Friday on a first-come, first-served basis, redeemable at over 500 participating merchant outlets. This dual online/in-store capability allows Citi to engage customers at scale with broad offers while also delivering targeted campaigns for more meaningful, personalized experiences.

All Citi Cardholders are invited to log in to the Citi Mobile® App to explore the latest deals, which are organized into four categories:
  1. Weekly Flash Deals: Recurring offers available on a first-come, first-served basis. Highlights include an HK$8 tall-sized handcrafted beverage from Starbucks, an HK$50 S Coupon from Sino Malls (with minimum spend) and a free Asia 2-day Data SIM from Birdie.
  2. Weekly Brand Specials: Special deals from featured brands will be unveiled, including Beans, Dab-Pa, Decathlon, Keeta, QUE, Sephora and Singapore Airlines.
  3. Always-On Partner Offers: A curated collection of offers always available for redemption, with deals from partners like Birdie, Expedia, Hotels.com, iHerb, QUE, Starbucks and Tajimaya.
  4. Exclusive Rewards for Mastercard Cardholders: All Citi Mastercard cardholders can unlock additional exclusive rewards, including:
  • IHG® Hotels & Resorts: Enjoy 15% savings on the Best Flexible Rate.
  • Langham Hospitality Group: Enjoy one complimentary night per stay for at least 3 nights.
  • Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts: Enjoy one complimentary night per stay for at least 3 nights.
Discover all available rewards on the Citibank website via: citibank.hk/myvoucher

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Citibank

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
citi eVouchers Citi Mobile App valueadded services digital banking

Related Contents

Citi launches Digital Depositary Receipts to broaden private market access

Citi launches Digital Depositary Receipts to broaden private market access

Citi Vietnam hosts annual blood donation as part of Global Community Day

Citi Vietnam hosts annual blood donation as part of Global Community Day

Citi panel highlights Vietnam's growth and market upgrade momentum

Citi panel highlights Vietnam's growth and market upgrade momentum

Citi entering next phase of AI integration

Citi entering next phase of AI integration

Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A

Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A

Citi deploys $100m in social trade finance to support Vietnam MSMEs

Citi deploys $100m in social trade finance to support Vietnam MSMEs

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

THINKCAR and MUCAR showcase AI diagnostics to 200-plus KOLs at AliExpress event in London

THINKCAR and MUCAR showcase AI diagnostics to 200-plus KOLs at AliExpress event in London

Global Wellness Forum 2026 set for June 23 in Kuala Lumpur as nutraceutical industry transforms

Global Wellness Forum 2026 set for June 23 in Kuala Lumpur as nutraceutical industry transforms

PolyU hosts inaugural HKSAR 3Chuang Competition to unleash youth innovation in Hong Kong

PolyU hosts inaugural HKSAR 3Chuang Competition to unleash youth innovation in Hong Kong

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

THINKCAR and MUCAR showcase AI diagnostics to 200-plus KOLs at AliExpress event in London

THINKCAR and MUCAR showcase AI diagnostics to 200-plus KOLs at AliExpress event in London

Global Wellness Forum 2026 set for June 23 in Kuala Lumpur as nutraceutical industry transforms

Global Wellness Forum 2026 set for June 23 in Kuala Lumpur as nutraceutical industry transforms

PolyU hosts inaugural HKSAR 3Chuang Competition to unleash youth innovation in Hong Kong

PolyU hosts inaugural HKSAR 3Chuang Competition to unleash youth innovation in Hong Kong

Citi launches eVouchers on Citi Mobile App to enhance digital banking in Hong Kong

Citi launches eVouchers on Citi Mobile App to enhance digital banking in Hong Kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020