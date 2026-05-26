Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wind industry leaders to convene in Vietnam for APAC Summit

May 26, 2026 | 17:00
(0) user say
The Asia-Pacific Wind Energy Summit 2026 will take place on June 9-11 in Hanoi.
Wind industry leaders to convene in Vietnam for APAC Summit
Le Trong Minh, VIR's deputy editor-in-chief

On May 26, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), in coordination with the Finance and Investment Newspaper, held a press conference to announce the summit.

The summit will feature two days of conferences and exhibitions, alongside dedicated networking activities and side events aimed at fostering business connections.

It is being deemed an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between domestic and international businesses, promote the development of green energy industries, and contribute to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Discussions at the summit will provide practical perspectives and valuable insights for businesses, investors and readers, while further highlighting the importance of the wind power sector to Vietnam’s economic development.

Wind industry leaders to convene in Vietnam for APAC Summit
Bui Vinh Thang, GWEC’s country manager for Vietnam

Bui Vinh Thang, GWEC’s country manager for Vietnam, described the event as one of the region’s most significant wind energy forums, bringing together policymakers, financial institutions, energy corporations and international technology companies.

“The event is expected to attract more than 600 international and regional delegates, with activities including high-level sessions, technology exhibitions, business matching and policy dialogues,” Thang said.

As Vietnam’s electricity demand continues to rise sharply in support of socioeconomic development goals, wind power will play an increasingly important role in the country’s national energy strategy.

Hosting the summit in Hanoi also sends a positive signal to the international investment community that Vietnam is a highly promising market for renewable energy development, particularly in onshore and offshore wind power, Thang added.

Through the event, organisers hope to strengthen Vietnam’s connections with global capital flows, technologies and supply chains, while opening up new cooperation opportunities in project development, equipment manufacturing, logistics, port infrastructure and wind power operations.

Thang stressed that the summit is a long-term cooperation platform aimed at advancing the wind power industry and green industrial development in Vietnam and across the Asia-Pacific region.

From high-level dialogues on finance, energy security, energy storage and electricity demand from the business sector, to in-depth technical sessions on floating offshore wind, grid integration, digitalisation and supply chain industrialisation, the summit will comprehensively reflect the key issues surrounding wind power development and the sector’s growth potential across the region.

Gia Lai tightens control of wind power project transfers Gia Lai tightens control of wind power project transfers

Gia Lai People’s Committee has approved two large-scale wind power projects while imposing strict restrictions on project transfers in the renewable energy sector.
Pacifico Energy obtains survey licence for offshore wind venture Pacifico Energy obtains survey licence for offshore wind venture

Pacifico Energy on April 14 announced that the company is expanding its energy infrastructure footprint in Vietnam with a site survey licence for a 500MW offshore wind project.
Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event

Media briefing on APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026 will take place at VIR's headquarters on May 26, highlighting the growing role of wind energy in powering economic growth and industrial transformation.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) wind power

Related Contents

Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event

Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event

Pacifico Energy obtains survey licence for offshore wind venture

Pacifico Energy obtains survey licence for offshore wind venture

Gia Lai tightens control of wind power project transfers

Gia Lai tightens control of wind power project transfers

REE eyes billion-dollar offshore wind push

REE eyes billion-dollar offshore wind push

Levanta Renewables and BIDV sign finance deal for Chu Prong wind farm

Levanta Renewables and BIDV sign finance deal for Chu Prong wind farm

VinEnergo to invest $8 billion in Gia Lai wind power complex

VinEnergo to invest $8 billion in Gia Lai wind power complex

Vietnam positioned to lead Southeast Asia’s wind power race

Vietnam positioned to lead Southeast Asia’s wind power race

VinEnergo to invest $8 billion in Gia Lai wind power complex

VinEnergo to invest $8 billion in Gia Lai wind power complex

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

New criteria proposed for offshore wind funding

New criteria proposed for offshore wind funding

Stagnant renewables strategy must be overturned

Stagnant renewables strategy must be overturned

Nexif Ratch Energy advances 80MW Ben Tre Wind Power Plant project

Nexif Ratch Energy advances 80MW Ben Tre Wind Power Plant project

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support

UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support

Vietnam positioned to lead Southeast Asia’s wind power race

Vietnam positioned to lead Southeast Asia’s wind power race

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Neurophet launches joint study with VHIR on Neurophet AQUA MS for multiple sclerosis

Neurophet launches joint study with VHIR on Neurophet AQUA MS for multiple sclerosis

NaoTrac redefines precision standards with intelligent surgical navigation

NaoTrac redefines precision standards with intelligent surgical navigation

Wafra wins three categories at 2026 Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards

Wafra wins three categories at 2026 Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards

Oneqode to deploy AMD Instinct GPUs and Helios rack-scale solution for AI infrastructure

Oneqode to deploy AMD Instinct GPUs and Helios rack-scale solution for AI infrastructure

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020