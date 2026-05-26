Wind industry leaders to convene in Vietnam for APAC Summit

Le Trong Minh, VIR's deputy editor-in-chief

On May 26, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), in coordination with the Finance and Investment Newspaper, held a press conference to announce the summit.

The summit will feature two days of conferences and exhibitions, alongside dedicated networking activities and side events aimed at fostering business connections.

It is being deemed an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between domestic and international businesses, promote the development of green energy industries, and contribute to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Discussions at the summit will provide practical perspectives and valuable insights for businesses, investors and readers, while further highlighting the importance of the wind power sector to Vietnam’s economic development.

Bui Vinh Thang, GWEC’s country manager for Vietnam

Bui Vinh Thang, GWEC’s country manager for Vietnam, described the event as one of the region’s most significant wind energy forums, bringing together policymakers, financial institutions, energy corporations and international technology companies.

“The event is expected to attract more than 600 international and regional delegates, with activities including high-level sessions, technology exhibitions, business matching and policy dialogues,” Thang said.

As Vietnam’s electricity demand continues to rise sharply in support of socioeconomic development goals, wind power will play an increasingly important role in the country’s national energy strategy.

Hosting the summit in Hanoi also sends a positive signal to the international investment community that Vietnam is a highly promising market for renewable energy development, particularly in onshore and offshore wind power, Thang added.

Through the event, organisers hope to strengthen Vietnam’s connections with global capital flows, technologies and supply chains, while opening up new cooperation opportunities in project development, equipment manufacturing, logistics, port infrastructure and wind power operations.

Thang stressed that the summit is a long-term cooperation platform aimed at advancing the wind power industry and green industrial development in Vietnam and across the Asia-Pacific region.

From high-level dialogues on finance, energy security, energy storage and electricity demand from the business sector, to in-depth technical sessions on floating offshore wind, grid integration, digitalisation and supply chain industrialisation, the summit will comprehensively reflect the key issues surrounding wind power development and the sector’s growth potential across the region.

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