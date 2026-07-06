China and Iraq drive surge in Vietnam’s rice exports

Photo: thoibaotaichinh.vn

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), Vietnamese rice prices edged up by $3-8 per tonne in early July. Jasmine rice rose by $8 to $520 per tonne, while 5 per cent broken fragrant rice gained $5 to $510 per tonne.

Rice prices in other major Asian exporters, including India, Pakistan, and Myanmar, also increased by $2-7 per tonne. The MAE expects prices to continue rising as El Niño intensifies, posing risks to global food production and supplies.

In the first six months of 2026, Vietnam exported 5.2 million tonnes of rice, up 10 per cent on-year. Export revenue, however, fell 2.5 per cent to $2.4 billion as the average export price declined 11.3 per cent to $459.6 per tonne.

The Philippines remained Vietnam’s largest rice market, accounting for 45 per cent of total exports.

China delivered the strongest growth among major buyers. Rice exports to the market surged 87 per cent on-year to more than one million tonnes, raising its share of Vietnam’s total rice exports to 19.4 per cent, the highest level recorded in recent years.

China has traditionally been a major destination for Vietnam’s fragrant rice varieties, particularly ST25 and glutinous rice. The market also tends to increase imports when global rice prices soften, contributing to the sharp rise in purchases during the first half of the year.

Iraq also emerged as a fast-growing market, with imports of Vietnamese rice increasing 132.4 times compared to the same period last year, placing the country among Vietnam’s 15 largest rice export destinations.

According to the MAE, the Middle East has traditionally relied heavily on Thai rice. However, ongoing regional conflicts have disrupted Thailand’s exports to the region, creating opportunities for Vietnamese suppliers to expand their presence.

The ministry said stronger exports to the Middle East could not only diversify Vietnam’s export markets but also enhance the reputation of Vietnamese rice in international markets.