Vietnam forecasts rice exports of 7.73 million tonnes in 2026

January 22, 2026 | 20:17
(0) user say
Vietnam is expected to export around 7.73 million tonnes of rice in 2026, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE).

The MAE estimates that the country’s total rice cultivation area in 2026 will reach about 7.09 million hectares, down 36,000ha from the previous year.

Photo: Baodautu
Photo: baodautu.vn

Average yield is projected at 6.14 tonnes per hectare, up 0.03 tonnes on-year. As a result, total paddy output is forecast at 43.55 million tonnes, an increase of 12,000 tonnes compared with 2025.

Rice for export will continue to be concentrated mainly in the Mekong Delta, while production in other regions is largely earmarked for domestic consumption.

Total paddy output in the Mekong Delta and part of Tay Ninh province (formerly Long An) is estimated at 24.34 million tonnes from 3.84 million ha. Of this, around 8.9 million tonnes will be used for domestic consumption in the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as for seed and animal feed.

This leaves an estimated 15.46 million tonnes of marketable paddy, equivalent to about 7.73 million tonnes of export-grade rice.

The export structure is expected to comprise approximately 5.8 million tonnes of high-quality and fragrant rice, accounting for 75 per cent of the total, 773,000 tonnes of glutinous rice, or around 10 per cent, and nearly 1.16 million tonnes of rice for processing, representing about 15 per cent.

Rice exports in the first half of 2026 are estimated at 4.01 million tonnes, while shipments in the second half are projected at around 3.72 million tonnes.

Based on these projections, the MAE has proposed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade focus on boosting rice exports during peak harvest months.

It also stressed the need to maintain minimum circulation reserves in line with regulations and to strengthen inventory reporting to support monitoring and early warning mechanisms.

In addition, the authorities called for enhanced trade promotion, diversification of export markets and product segments, and greater use of digital transformation in developing management scenarios for rice exports and imports, in line with global and domestic market developments.

Ministry building long-term strategy on rice exports, market stabilisation: official Ministry building long-term strategy on rice exports, market stabilisation: official

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is building a long-term strategy on rice export and market stabilisation, following bans by several countries, according to Deputy Director of the MoIT's Import-Export Department Tran Quoc Toan.
Myanmar eyes to increase rice exports in coming months Myanmar eyes to increase rice exports in coming months

President of the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) Ye Min Aung said that the tightening in global supply should help revive Myanmar’s rice shipments, which slumped 56 per cent in the first four months of the fiscal year, and bring it closer to its annual goal of earning 1 billion USD from exports of the grain.
Agro-forestry-fishery exports see bright prospects Agro-forestry-fishery exports see bright prospects

The new record export turnover of key agricultural produce contributed a pivotal role in the agricultural industry’s growth in 2023, and simultaneously paves the way for bright prospects in 2024.
Rice exports soar to record 8.3 million tonnes Rice exports soar to record 8.3 million tonnes

Vietnam’s rice production in 2023 stood at 43.5 million tonnes, an increase of 1.9 per cent, adequately meeting domestic consumption, processing, animal feed production, and exports, which set a record of nearly 8.3 million tonnes.
Rice gaining traction within major markets Rice gaining traction within major markets

Rice exports in 2024 are shaping up to perform strongly overall, with promising results already achieved over the past several months.
Vietnam’s rice exports deliver strong yield Vietnam’s rice exports deliver strong yield

Vietnam has strengthened its position as a global rice exporter as surging prices and volumes propel the country towards a projected record-breaking eight million tonnes of exports in 2024.
Rice exports set to break records Rice exports set to break records

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, rice exports in October reached 800,000 tonnes with a value of $505 million, bringing the total for the first 10 months to nearly 7.8 million tonnes at almost $4.9 billion.
Vietnam’s rice exports suffer sharp price drop Vietnam’s rice exports suffer sharp price drop

Vietnam's rice exports witnessed a notable drop in average prices in the first half of 2025, despite a rise in export volume, leading to a contraction in the sector's total export value.

By Thai An

