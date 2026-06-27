Top 100 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises announced for 2026

The awards were announced on June 26, jointly organised by VIR and Viet Research in their second year, reinforcing their role as a credible benchmark for embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) in Vietnam.

Photo: Chi Cuong

Based on Viet Research's assessment methodology, the rankings recognise outstanding enterprises across 16 major economic sectors, including banking, finance and securities, real estate, construction, retail, logistics, technology and telecommunications, tourism, pharmaceuticals, high-tech agriculture, food and beverages, energy, manufacturing, and media.

The honoured companies were recognised for their business performance and for integrating ESG standards into their core strategies, demonstrating a strong commitment to responsible growth and long-term value creation.

According to a survey of ESG100 and ESG10 enterprises, 95 per cent have made concrete commitments to reducing carbon emissions in their production and business operations, while 93 per cent have established targets aligned with net-zero ambitions or broader sustainability objectives.

The findings reflect a growing shift among Vietnamese businesses as ESG moves from a compliance requirement to a strategic priority. Many companies are accelerating investments in cleaner production, technological innovation and corporate governance while strengthening their resilience amid an increasingly competitive global business environment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Le Trong Minh, VIR's deputy editor-in-chief, said the ESG100 and ESG10 rankings reflect the Vietnamese business community's growing aspiration for sustainable development. "The enterprises recognised today have integrated ESG standards, green growth and corporate social responsibility into their long-term development strategies," he said.

He noted that as global competition intensifies and international markets place greater emphasis on governance, environmental performance and social responsibility, ESG has become an increasingly important measure of corporate competitiveness.

"The enterprises honoured today stand out for their long-term vision, innovative management capabilities, and their ability to create sustainable value for shareholders, employees, customers, partners, communities, and the environment," Minh said.

He added that these achievements demonstrate Vietnamese enterprises are capable of achieving faster and more efficient growth while becoming greener, more responsible and more sustainable.

The organisers also highlighted the broader transformation taking place across Vietnam's corporate sector. Despite continued uncertainty in the global economy and the country's ongoing economic restructuring, many businesses have maintained strong growth by embracing innovation, improving governance, and accelerating digital transformation alongside ESG implementation.

Beyond expanding production and strengthening their brands, many companies are pursuing long-term competitiveness through green growth strategies, technological adoption and responsible business practices that generate positive impacts for society and the environment.

These efforts are contributing to the emergence of a new generation of Vietnamese enterprises that are more innovative, more proactive in international integration and more committed to balancing economic performance with social responsibility and environmental protection.

According to the organisers, the annual ESG100 and ESG10 awards honour high-performing enterprises while fostering greater collaboration within the business community. It provides a platform for companies to exchange best practices in innovation, ESG implementation and green growth while exploring new strategic partnerships.

As Vietnam continues its transition towards a greener and more sustainable economy, the programme is expected to further strengthen the competitiveness and international standing of Vietnamese enterprises, supporting the country's ambitions for sustainable and inclusive development.

Top 10 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises in key industries. Photo: Chi Cuong

Top 10 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises in key industries. Photo: Chi Cuong

Top 100 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises. Photo: Chi Cuong

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