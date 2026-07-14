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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SITC launches container depot in Danang

July 14, 2026 | 14:39
(0) user say
Hong Kong-headquartered SITC on July 10 announced that the company had launched its container depot in Danang, securing a stronger footprint in central Vietnam.
SITC launches container depot in Danang

The SITC Danang Depot is jointly developed and invested by SITC Logistics and Danang Depot. The facility is expected to have an operating area of approximately 36,000 square metres. The facility aims to optimise warehousing, transportation, and distribution solutions based on smart technologies.

Currently, SITC has jointly invested in and operates five container depots with Ho Chi Minh New Port, Giangnam Depot, Dinh Vu Port, Haiphong Port, and Danang Depot. Covering a total area of approximately 450,000 sq.m, the five depots establish a container service network spanning northern, central, and southern Vietnam.

The establishment of the Danang Depot will improve SITC's strategic layout throughout Vietnam and strengthen its comprehensive logistics service capabilities in central Vietnam.

Looking ahead, SITC will continue to advance the digitalisation, intelligentisation, and greening of its container depot operations. The company will also further enhance its operational efficiency and management capabilities while working closely with customers and partners to drive the modernisation of Vietnam's logistics industry and support regional economic and trade development.

According to Cushman & Wakefield’s Waypoint 2026 report, Vietnam is emerging as one of Southeast Asia’s most active logistics markets, as companies accelerate supply chain diversification and expand manufacturing and distribution networks across the region. Rising occupier demand, driven by e-commerce, manufacturing activity and regional trade flows, is beginning to tighten market conditions, positioning Vietnam and the wider Southeast Asia region as increasingly critical nodes in global supply chains.

Within this evolving landscape, Danang is strengthening its position as a strategic logistics hub in central Vietnam. The city lies at the heart of the North–South economic axis and serves as the maritime gateway of the East-West Economic Corridor, expanding regional linkages to South Asia, Northeast Asia, and further to Europe and the Americas.

Its robust transport infrastructure enables seamless global connections. Tien Sa Port (capacity up to 50,000 DWT) and Lien Chieu Port (100,000 DWT), together with Chu Lai Port, form an emerging international transshipment network integrated with industry and logistics.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
SITC danang logistics

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