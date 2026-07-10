Techcombank co-organises Vietnam Financial Forum 2026

Techcombank CEO Jens Lottner delivered a keynote presentation

Co-organised by Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), the event aims to identify solutions to unlock capital flows and build a modern digital financial infrastructure to drive Vietnam's economic growth.

The forum attracted representatives from ministries, central agencies, and Danang authorities, together with more than 350 policymakers, business leaders, and executives from leading domestic and international financial institutions.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving and restructuring global economy, VFF 2026 seeks to provide a high-level platform for knowledge exchange and policy dialogue while exploring practical solutions to modernise Vietnam's capital market, improve transparency, and optimise financial infrastructure. These efforts are expected to help businesses access capital more efficiently and support the government's goal of achieving double-digit economic growth during 2026-2030.

Digital finance and green finance, driven by advanced technologies, also emerged as key themes throughout the forum. Participants highlighted that the digital transformation of financial infrastructure will reshape the movement of capital and create new momentum for Vietnamese enterprises.

As one of Vietnam's leading national enterprises, Techcombank has worked alongside the government on numerous strategic projects that have contributed to the country's economic development across finance, technology, infrastructure, healthcare, next-generation aviation hubs, logistics, and other priority sectors.

By co-organising VFF 2026, Techcombank is contributing not only financial resources but also its deep expertise in finance and technology, together with its international network, to help build a modern, transparent, and efficient financial ecosystem in Vietnam.

On the opening morning, Techcombank CEO Jens Lottner gave a keynote presentation titled "Domestic perspectives on VIFC: Connecting global capital to drive Vietnam's next growth phase."

"We believe Techcombank's role extends beyond providing capital. We are building the digital infrastructure that enables capital, data, and financial services to move seamlessly across the economy. Our ambition is to become Vietnam's most trusted financial platform, supporting the country's next stage of development by enabling both domestic and international capital to be allocated more effectively into sectors that generate sustainable economic value," Lottner said. "For Danang, we are also ready to share our practical experience in building efficient digital ecosystems and leveraging data and technology to connect citizens, businesses, investors, and public services."

The presentation focused on mechanisms to engage foreign investment and channel international financial resources into Vietnam's strategic projects. Drawing on Techcombank's experience in digital transformation and innovation, participants explored practical solutions to safely and efficiently connect global capital with the domestic market.

On the second day of the forum on July 10, senior experts from Techcombank and its ecosystem partners participated in specialised sessions, including "Where will the next $100 billion flow? Infrastructure, energy and industrial growth" and "Mobilising capital from international institutional investors," to discuss solutions for financing Vietnam's estimated $100-billion infrastructure investment pipeline.

Presentations throughout the event also examined the opportunities and challenges in developing an integrated financial ecosystem capable of connecting customers, business partners, and capital flows more effectively.

Techcombank's participation in VFF 2026 reaffirms its long-term commitment to unlocking financial resources, fostering innovation, and supporting the development of a transparent, modern and sustainable financial market for Vietnam.

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank is one of Vietnam's largest national enterprises, driven by its vision of "Changing banking, changing lives." It is also among the region's leading banks. Techcombank serves approximately 18 million individual and corporate customers through a comprehensive financial ecosystem and one of Vietnam's leading digital banking platforms. The bank continues to reinforce its position as a national champion by pioneering innovation and contributing to the country's socioeconomic development. It has received strong international credit ratings from FiinRatings (AA-), Moody's (Ba3), S&P Global Ratings (BB), and Fitch Ratings (BB-).

Jens Lottner appointed CEO of Techcombank for second term Techcombank announced the appointment of Jens Lottner as CEO for a second consecutive term on August 7, covering the period from 2025 to 2030.

Banks ramp up plans to establish VIFC subsidiaries Banks are accelerating plans to set up subsidiary banks at the Vietnam International Financial Centre to expand the ecosystem and enhance international competitiveness.