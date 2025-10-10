Businesses vow to make Vietnam a developed industrial nation and global tech powerhouse

Tran Dinh Long, chairman of Hoa Phat Group. Image source: VGP

Speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister Chinh on October 9, Tran Dinh Long, chairman of Hoa Phat Group, said that to date, Vietnam's steel industry has risen to rank 11th globally and first in Southeast Asia. This is not only a remarkable achievement for the steel sector but also a shared result of the nation’s integration efforts and economic development.

He suggested that the spirit of Politburo Resolution No.68-NQ/TW on developing the private economy will be implemented even more strongly to create better conditions for businesses.

“In today's highly competitive environment, time is the most important factor. Therefore, we hope that when enterprises submit proposals or petitions, the government and relevant ministries will review and resolve them more promptly so as not to miss development opportunities,” he said.

Moreover, the European Union has recently decided to raise import tariffs on steel from 25 per cent to 50 per cent to protect its domestic industry. This move will directly impact Vietnam’s steel exports. Hence, he proposed that the government introduce flexible and timely response policies to protect the domestic manufacturing sector.

“Additionally, for products that can already be produced domestically and meet demand, we hope national projects and demands will prioritise local goods. This not only supports local businesses but also gives concrete implementation to the policy ‘Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods’,” he said.

Long also called on the government to create more mechanisms for transparent procurement and bidding that prioritise domestic goods. “This would motivate businesses to develop sustainably,” he noted.

Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT Corporation

Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT Corporation, raised six comments. First, he thanked the PM and the government for all their tireless efforts. Government and Party officials have worked day and night to resolve the country’s critical issues.

Second, he said thanks for fostering a favourable business environment. “We, all entrepreneurs, are lucky to live and work in the era of doi moi (renovation) that has given us the opportunity to grow,” he said.

Third, he praised Resolution 68, which acknowledges the role of entrepreneurs and creates conditions for their future development.

Fourth, he pledged to work even harder for the development of the country. “Large enterprises will support small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve double-digit growth, not just 10 per cent, but 20-25 per cent, or even 30 per cent,” he pledged.

Fifth, Binh vowed to study hard and master technology. A country cannot be rich and strong if it only serves others and depends on foreign technology. Vietnam must not rely on outsiders, so businesses must continuously learn and strive to become technological leaders.

Sixth, he pledged to join the PM and the government in ‘conquering the skies, reaching out to the seas, and going deep into the earth.’ A nation is only truly prosperous when it can supply products and services to the world. Thus, globalisation is the responsibility of all enterprises, both large and small.

Nguyen Trung Chinh, chairman of CMC Technology Corporation

Nguyen Trung Chinh, chairman of CMC Technology Corporation, said that under the government’s leadership, Vietnam’s administrative infrastructure, management platforms, and economic institutions have been significantly strengthened, becoming a true launchpad for national development. Moreover, the business environment is becoming increasingly transparent, market confidence is being reinforced, and the spirit of creative entrepreneurship is spreading widely.

In 2025, CMC has been honoured to be entrusted with two national-level tasks: building the CMC Cloud computing infrastructure and developing the AI knowledge platform “AI Make in Vietnam”.

“We consider this not just an assignment but a commitment to action, a pioneering mission in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. We are determined to become one of the top five globally competitive digital technology companies, participating in the global value chain, contributing to the realisation of Resolution 68 and the National Digital Transformation Strategy,” he said.

CMC is committed to playing a leading role in supporting SMEs and startups, helping build a dynamic, innovative business ecosystem in Vietnam.

Additionally, we hope the government will speed up the implementation of existing resolutions, particularly by completing legal frameworks and policies to provide a solid foundation for businesses.

“What we need most is a stable, transparent, and feasible policy environment so that we can invest and innovate with confidence,” he noted.

The Vietnamese tech business community is making every effort to build digital infrastructure, digital government, digital economy, and digital society, with the goal of turning Vietnam into a developed industrial nation and a global tech powerhouse by 2045.

“We firmly believe that, under the wise leadership of the Party, the resolute governance of the government, and with the spirit of creativity, unity, and aspiration among Vietnamese entrepreneurs, Vietnam will surely realise this vision, becoming a prosperous, powerful nation with a globally recognised technology brand,” Chinh said.

Thai Huong, chairwoman of TH Group

Thai Huong, chairwoman of TH Group, said that at this stage, businesses are witnessing immense changes, such as a national governance reform aimed at greater effectiveness and efficiency. The inner strength of the people is immense, and the entrepreneur class today has both the heart and the capacity to carry out the missions assigned by the Party and the state.

She proposed policies tailored to each historical period and each industry. “While we already have resolutions, without suitable policies and enforcement mechanisms, all of this will remain difficult to implement,” she said.

Huong raised two specific bottlenecks, including the issue of retroactive laws. Businesses see laws as sacred, but laws must also be guided.

“For example, the law once required livestock farms to be at least 200m from residential homes. When we built ours, it was 270m away. Now the law demands 400m. Therefore, the law should not be applied retroactively, it needs practical guidance,” she said.

Huong also raised staff restructuring. Ministries and agencies are now merging staff to improve performance. However, new units sometimes don’t fully understand existing projects. Many legally compliant, well-prepared projects get suspended awaiting new agency approvals, and those agencies often restart the process from scratch, wasting time and resources.

“We call on ministries and authorities to advise the government with more concrete and practical solutions to resolve these issues,” she said.

“Vietnam is progressing rapidly and integrating well internationally. Our businesses expect to grow 15 per cent this year. We pledge to follow the Party, the state, and the strategic directions of the government, while complying with the law and striving for effectiveness,” she asserted.

PM calls on young entrepreneurs to lead Vietnam’s next development era The Vietnam Private Sector Forum (VPSF) 2025 concluded with the prime minister calling on young entrepreneurs to drive innovation and institutional reform.

Private sector proposes $10 billion international maritime centre Representatives from the private sector have proposed the establishment of a $10 billion international maritime centre in Ho Chi Minh City.