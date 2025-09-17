Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PM calls on young entrepreneurs to lead Vietnam’s next development era

September 17, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
The Vietnam Private Sector Forum (VPSF) 2025 concluded with the prime minister calling on young entrepreneurs to drive innovation and institutional reform.

The final session, held on the afternoon of September 16, gathered nearly 1,000 entrepreneurs from across the country as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a keynote address.

PM calls on young entrepreneurs to lead Vietnam’s next development era
Prime Minister delivers keynote speech at the high-level dialogue session on September 16

"In the past five years, the economy has constantly faced difficulties. Yet thanks to the critical contribution of our businesses, we have maintained macroeconomic stability, kept inflation under control, and preserved major economic balances," the PM noted.

Acknowledging this, he expressed a deep understanding of the concerns voiced by enterprises – ranging from institutional limitations and infrastructure bottlenecks to challenges in accessing capital, human resource development, and lingering administrative procedures, despite ongoing efforts to resolve them.

"When it comes to economic development, the state plays a facilitating role, but it is individuals and businesses who do the actual work. Therefore, institutions must be transparent, infrastructure must be seamless, and governance must be intelligent," he stated. “The government is determined to break institutional bottlenecks this year to ensure that the compliance costs for individuals and businesses are reduced to a minimum.”

He called on enterprises to be active partners in shaping the future. “We urge businesses to contribute more actively to institutional building and the improvement of policies and mechanisms,” he added.

On behalf of the business community, Dang Hong Anh, chairman of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association and chair of VPSF 2025, delivered a heartfelt response, reinforcing the tremendous trust and historic responsibilities entrusted to the private sector.

“We take the Prime Minister's guidance seriously and will fully incorporate it into our upcoming action programmes,” Anh noted.

Anh committed that Vietnamese enterprises will continue to thoroughly implement the nation's four pillar resolutions on science, international integration, the legal system, and the private economy, along with other major policies.

“The Vietnamese private business community - led by a vanguard of young entrepreneurs - commits to standing with the Party and the government in this new era, contributing to the realisation of our aspiration of building a strong, prosperous, and happy Vietnam by 2045,” said Anh.

PM calls on young entrepreneurs to lead Vietnam’s next development era
The ceremonial gong striking

The dialogue concluded with a symbolic ceremony in which Prime Minister Chinh and chair of VPSF 2025 Dang Hong Anh struck the ceremonial gong.

Entrepreneurs participating in VPSF 2025 declared their readiness to navigate global waters with proactive responsibility, guided by the leadership of a facilitated government and empowered by a robust institutional foundation that fosters innovation and creativity.

Calling for Vietnam's young entrepreneurs Calling for Vietnam's young entrepreneurs

The next-generation of Vietnam's entrepreneurs will be able to learn key skills to help turn their business dreams into reality through a new online course offered byHaileybury Pangea, part of the famous Australian school, Haileybury.
PwC offers young entrepreneurs the skills to succeed PwC offers young entrepreneurs the skills to succeed

A cooperation agreement signed between the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association and PwC Vietnam last week is expected to contribute to enhancing corporate governance efficiency and fostering a future of prosperous economic growth.
Vietnam to train 10,000 CEOs to boost startup management Vietnam to train 10,000 CEOs to boost startup management

Vietnam will launch a CEO training program by 2026, offering practical courses to help young business founders overcome management challenges and build sustainable, growth-oriented businesses.

By Anh Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Prime Minister calls Young entrepreneurs lead Vietnam’s next development Highlevel dialogue session institutional reform Private sector forum Business community feedback VPSF 2025

Related Contents

Amending legal regulations criminalising business activities

Amending legal regulations criminalising business activities

Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi

Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi

Vietnam Private Sector Forum to push transparency and modern development

Vietnam Private Sector Forum to push transparency and modern development

Calling for Vietnam’s young entrepreneurs

Calling for Vietnam’s young entrepreneurs

Seminar sharing experience with businesses to recover during crisis

Seminar sharing experience with businesses to recover during crisis

Microfinance from VBSP helps young entrepreneurs in Thanh Hoa

Microfinance from VBSP helps young entrepreneurs in Thanh Hoa

Vietnam to train 10,000 CEOs to boost startup management

Vietnam to train 10,000 CEOs to boost startup management

Key financial laws aim to drive institutional reform and growth

Key financial laws aim to drive institutional reform and growth

VRDF 2019: Institutional reform key for modern market economy

VRDF 2019: Institutional reform key for modern market economy

Institutional reform and developing private sector to drive Vietnam

Institutional reform and developing private sector to drive Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vietnamese farm producers embrace e-commerce models

Vietnamese farm producers embrace e-commerce models

Hoa Phat Agriculture files for IPO

Hoa Phat Agriculture files for IPO

Administrative reforms spark economic upswing

Administrative reforms spark economic upswing

Startup ecosystem in healthy stead

Startup ecosystem in healthy stead

Vietnam plans to introduce Law on Artificial Intelligence

Vietnam plans to introduce Law on Artificial Intelligence

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hospitality and real estate leaders to gather for MTE Hanoi 2025

Hospitality and real estate leaders to gather for MTE Hanoi 2025

Project success felt in sustainable forest management models

Project success felt in sustainable forest management models

Vietnamese farm producers embrace e-commerce models

Vietnamese farm producers embrace e-commerce models

Microchip ecosystem building up steam

Microchip ecosystem building up steam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020