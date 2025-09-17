PM calls on young entrepreneurs to lead Vietnam’s next development era

The final session, held on the afternoon of September 16, gathered nearly 1,000 entrepreneurs from across the country as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a keynote address.

Prime Minister delivers keynote speech at the high-level dialogue session on September 16

"In the past five years, the economy has constantly faced difficulties. Yet thanks to the critical contribution of our businesses, we have maintained macroeconomic stability, kept inflation under control, and preserved major economic balances," the PM noted.

Acknowledging this, he expressed a deep understanding of the concerns voiced by enterprises – ranging from institutional limitations and infrastructure bottlenecks to challenges in accessing capital, human resource development, and lingering administrative procedures, despite ongoing efforts to resolve them.

"When it comes to economic development, the state plays a facilitating role, but it is individuals and businesses who do the actual work. Therefore, institutions must be transparent, infrastructure must be seamless, and governance must be intelligent," he stated. “The government is determined to break institutional bottlenecks this year to ensure that the compliance costs for individuals and businesses are reduced to a minimum.”

He called on enterprises to be active partners in shaping the future. “We urge businesses to contribute more actively to institutional building and the improvement of policies and mechanisms,” he added.

On behalf of the business community, Dang Hong Anh, chairman of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association and chair of VPSF 2025, delivered a heartfelt response, reinforcing the tremendous trust and historic responsibilities entrusted to the private sector.

“We take the Prime Minister's guidance seriously and will fully incorporate it into our upcoming action programmes,” Anh noted.

Anh committed that Vietnamese enterprises will continue to thoroughly implement the nation's four pillar resolutions on science, international integration, the legal system, and the private economy, along with other major policies.

“The Vietnamese private business community - led by a vanguard of young entrepreneurs - commits to standing with the Party and the government in this new era, contributing to the realisation of our aspiration of building a strong, prosperous, and happy Vietnam by 2045,” said Anh.

The ceremonial gong striking

The dialogue concluded with a symbolic ceremony in which Prime Minister Chinh and chair of VPSF 2025 Dang Hong Anh struck the ceremonial gong.

Entrepreneurs participating in VPSF 2025 declared their readiness to navigate global waters with proactive responsibility, guided by the leadership of a facilitated government and empowered by a robust institutional foundation that fosters innovation and creativity.

Calling for Vietnam's young entrepreneurs The next-generation of Vietnam's entrepreneurs will be able to learn key skills to help turn their business dreams into reality through a new online course offered by Haileybury Pangea , part of the famous Australian school, Haileybury.

PwC offers young entrepreneurs the skills to succeed A cooperation agreement signed between the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association and PwC Vietnam last week is expected to contribute to enhancing corporate governance efficiency and fostering a future of prosperous economic growth.