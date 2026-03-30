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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Foxconn pumps additional $287 million into Bac Ninh facility

March 30, 2026 | 17:36
(0) user say
Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn), a key electronic supplier to Apple, has poured an additional $287.1 million into Fulian Precision Technology Component Co., Ltd, its wholly-owned unit in Bac Ninh province.
Foxconn pumps additional $287 million into Bac Ninh facility
Foxconn has pumped an additional $287 million into its facility in Bac Ninh

According to its filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on March 26, Foxconn stated that its Singapore entity Ingrasys (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., acquired shares in Fulian Precision Technology Component to hold a 100 per cent stake.

Following the transaction, Foxconn’s cumulative investment in the Vietnam entity reached $668.5 million, according to the statement, affirming that the investment would be a “long-term investment” decided by the board of directors.

Fulian Precision Technology is headquartered in Quang Chau Industrial Park in the former Bac Giang province, which was merged with Bac Ninh province, northern Vietnam, last July.

The facility specialises in manufacturing communications equipment. Its product range includes network cards, switches, digital receivers, display cards, memory modules, routers, Wi-Fi access points, video conferencing devices, base station equipment, sensors, security system components, and satellite antenna parts.

The company also produces consumer electronics, optical instruments, computers and peripheral devices, as well as lighting equipment, while providing repair and maintenance services.

In January 2023, Ingrasys (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a Foxconn subsidiary, received the investment registration certificate for the “Fulian Precision Technology Factory” venture.

The scheme covers about 49.6 hectares in Quang Chau Industrial Park and focuses on producing electronic components, PCBA circuit boards, computers, and communications equipment with a planned capacity exceeding 90 million products per year.

Foxconn began investing in Vietnam in 2007. As of early 2026, the tech giant had invested more than $4 billion across Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Quang Ninh and Nghe An, employing more than 100,000 workers, engineers, and specialists.

Beyond Fulian Precision Technology, Foxconn’s Vietnam ecosystem includes several other manufacturing units such as Fuhong Precision Component Co., Ltd., Funing Precision Component Co., Ltd., New Wing Interconnect Technology, Fuyu Precision Component Co., Ltd., and Fukang Technology Co., Ltd.

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By Nguyen Kim

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