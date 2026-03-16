Foxconn's Vietnam unit raises registered capital

Fulian Precision Technology Component Co., Ltd. raised its charter capital from $342 million to $368 million in late January, and further to $381.4 million in late February, according to business registration filings reported by newswire Technode. The purpose of the capital increase has not been disclosed.

Based in Quang Chau Industrial Park, Bac Ninh province, the Fulian Precision Technology Factory has a registered investment capital of $621 million and spans just under 50 hectares. The facility is Fulian's largest undertaking in Vietnam.

The company specialises in producing electronic components, motherboards, computers and computer peripherals, servers and server chassis, communication equipment, network cards, network switches, digital TV receivers, graphics cards, memory and security products.

Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics maker and Apple's main iPhone maker. The group produces many flagship devices such as iPad and iPod (Apple), Kindle (Amazon), and PlayStation (Sony), serving hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Foxconn has invested more than $4 billion in Vietnam since the group ventured into the Southeast Asian country in 2007. After nearly 20 years of operations, Foxconn has had more than 94,000 employees and several large-scale factories in Bac Ninh as of 2025.

Despite the impact of US tariff policies, the group has maintained positive growth. The investment in Vietnam reflects Foxconn’s broad strategy to expand production and strengthen its position in the global supply chain.

Foxconn expanding $500 million MacBook and iPad plant The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment released a report on September 25 recommending the approval of a proposal for environmental permits at a factory in Bac Giang province.

Hon Hai scoops up 25 per cent stake in Goertek Electronics Vietnam Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., through its subsidiary New Wing Interconnect Technology (Bac Giang) Co., Ltd., announced on February 21 that it has acquired a 25 per cent equity stake in Goertek Electronics Vietnam Co. Ltd for $50 million.