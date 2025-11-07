Corporate

Billionaire pours $8.5 million into new aerospace company VinSpace

November 07, 2025 | 09:56
Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong has established an aerospace company named VinSpace by contributing VND213 billion ($8.5 million), equivalent to 71 per cent of the company's capital.
two-local-billionaires-lose-out-on-first-day-of-2020-2
Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong

The information was disclosed in VinSpace JSC's business registration filing. According to the document, VinSpace was founded on November 3, with a charter capital of VND300 billion ($12 million). The company operates in six business areas, most notably aircraft manufacturing, spacecraft and satellite production, and air cargo transportation.

Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of Vingroup, holds 71 ​​per cent of VinSpace's capital. Vingroup is the second-largest shareholder, owning 19 per cent of the company. The remaining shares belong to Pham Nhat Quan Anh and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang, two sons of billionaire Vuong.

In addition to investing in VinSpace, Quan Anh and Minh Hoang also hold shares in several companies within the Vingroup ecosystem, such as VinEnergo, VinSpeed, and VinRobotics. The total value of their holdings could reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

Before entering the aerospace sector, Vingroup had previously ventured into aviation with the VinPearl Air project in 2019, but withdrew from the field in 2020.

In October, Pham Nhat Vuong and his family established several other companies in various industries, including VinMetal (steel), Vin New Horizon (elderly care), and V-Film (entertainment). Among these, steel and entertainment are new sectors for Vingroup's investments.

At Vingroup's AGM in April, shareholders asked Vuong which industries he and the group would expand into next, besides their core businesses. Vuong replied, “Vingroup will invest in whatever sectors are promising, and I'll take on the tough ones.”

Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh

Vinhomes Ha Tinh Industrial Park Investment JSC, part of Vingroup, will develop factories for lease for the electric vehicle supply chain in Vung Ang Economic Zone.
Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

Vingroup has proposed a study for a bridge linking Can Gio and Vung Tau, citing the need for direct coastal connectivity after the Ba Ria–Vung Tau merger.
Vingroup sets up $380 million steel company Vingroup sets up $380 million steel company

Vingroup announced the establishment of VinMetal JSC for Manufacturing and Trading on October 6, entering the metallurgy industry and expanding its existing industrial and technology pillar.
Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Center Nguyen Chi Thanh Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Center Nguyen Chi Thanh

Vincom Retail JSC has announced the transfer of its entire capital contribution in Vincom NCT Real Estate Co., Ltd., the owner of Vincom Center Nguyen Chi Thanh, to Bao Quan Investment, Trading, and Services Co., Ltd.

By Nguyen Huong

VinSpace Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong Aerospace Industry

