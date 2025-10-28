Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

The transaction is part of Vincom Retail's strategy to optimise operational efficiency and focus resources on key retail centres with high development potential.

Following the completion of the transaction, Vincom NCT will no longer be a subsidiary of Vincom Retail. The transferee is an independent legal entity with no ownership relationship with Vingroup or its member companies.

Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh, which opened in November 2015, spans ​​55,400 square metres and is located on Nguyen Chi Thanh street, a bustling arterial road linking central Hanoi with the city's western urban areas.

The complex consists of six above-ground floors and four underground levels, following the “one destination for all needs” model, and offering a wide range of products and services from retail and dining to entertainment and wellness.

During the ongoing renovation phase, customer benefits will remain unaffected. The mall will continue normal operations in non-renovated areas, including the supermarket, food court, cinema, and other utility services. Customers in the vicinity can also enjoy nearby alternatives such as Vincom Centre Metropolis, Vincom Centre Tran Duy Hung, Vincom Centre Pham Ngoc Thach, and Vincom Mega Mall Royal City.