Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

October 28, 2025 | 17:43
(0) user say
Vincom Retail JSC has announced the transfer of its entire capital contribution in Vincom NCT Real Estate Co., Ltd., the owner of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh, to Bao Quan Investment, Trading, and Services Co., Ltd.
Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Center Nguyen Chi Thanh

The transaction is part of Vincom Retail's strategy to optimise operational efficiency and focus resources on key retail centres with high development potential.

Following the completion of the transaction, Vincom NCT will no longer be a subsidiary of Vincom Retail. The transferee is an independent legal entity with no ownership relationship with Vingroup or its member companies.

Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh, which opened in November 2015, spans ​​55,400 square metres and is located on Nguyen Chi Thanh street, a bustling arterial road linking central Hanoi with the city's western urban areas.

The complex consists of six above-ground floors and four underground levels, following the “one destination for all needs” model, and offering a wide range of products and services from retail and dining to entertainment and wellness.

During the ongoing renovation phase, customer benefits will remain unaffected. The mall will continue normal operations in non-renovated areas, including the supermarket, food court, cinema, and other utility services. Customers in the vicinity can also enjoy nearby alternatives such as Vincom Centre Metropolis, Vincom Centre Tran Duy Hung, Vincom Centre Pham Ngoc Thach, and Vincom Mega Mall Royal City.

Vincom Retail currently leads Vietnam's retail real estate market, operating a network of nearly 90 Vincom shopping centres across 31 of the country's 34 cities and provinces.

Most recently, the company inaugurated Vincom Mega Mall Ocean City in eastern Hanoi (nearly 70,000 sq.m) and Vincom Mega Mall Royal Island in Haiphong (over 55,000 sq.m). Moving forward, Vincom Retail will continue pursuing a sustainable growth strategy, optimising its investment portfolio while enhancing shopping, entertainment, and dining experiences for consumers nationwide.

Vincom Retail retains brand name following Vingroup divestment Vincom Retail retains brand name following Vingroup divestment

Vincom Retail recorded its highest ever revenue in 2023, and signed a pivotal M&A deal in March 2024 that reshaped its ownership structure and set the stage for future growth.
Retail properties see vacancies increase Retail properties see vacancies increase

Savills Hanoi's market brief for the first half of 2024 was released on July 11 and shows that major shopping centers in the capital are witnessing an increase in available leasing space.
Vincom Retail poised for growth Vincom Retail poised for growth

Shophouse sales will continue to be a key driver of revenue growth for Vincom Retail JSC (VRE) for the remainder of 2024, according to a VNDirect Securities report from September 23.
Vincom Retail named among Forbes Vietnam's top 25 leading brands Vincom Retail named among Forbes Vietnam's top 25 leading brands

Vincom Retail was the only enterprise in the retail real estate sector to make its way onto the list of Forbes Vietnam's top 25 leading brands in December.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vincom Retail Vingroup vincom centre retail market

Related Contents

Vincom Mega Mall Ocean City unveils lineup of unprecedented experiences

Vincom Mega Mall Ocean City unveils lineup of unprecedented experiences

Vincom Mega Mall Ocean City – a “rookie” magnet for international brands

Vincom Mega Mall Ocean City – a “rookie” magnet for international brands

Vincom Mega Mall Ocean City to host AEON GMS & Supermarket

Vincom Mega Mall Ocean City to host AEON GMS & Supermarket

Vincom Retail named among Forbes Vietnam's top 25 leading brands

Vincom Retail named among Forbes Vietnam's top 25 leading brands

Vincom Retail poised for growth

Vincom Retail poised for growth

Retail properties see vacancies increase

Retail properties see vacancies increase

Democratic Republic of Congo and Vingroup sign MOU on urban development and green transportation

Democratic Republic of Congo and Vingroup sign MOU on urban development and green transportation

Vingroup sets up $380 million steel company

Vingroup sets up $380 million steel company

Vingroup 2025: VinMetal Launches Steel Manufacturing Business

Vingroup 2025: VinMetal Launches Steel Manufacturing Business

Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

Vingroup pledges $19 million for Typhoon Bualoi relief

Vingroup pledges $19 million for Typhoon Bualoi relief

Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh

Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade

Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

Vincom Retail transfers ownership of Vincom Centre Nguyen Chi Thanh

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

Hanoi High School Student Football Tournament kicks off

Vietnam plans to pilot carbon credit exchange by late 2026

Vietnam plans to pilot carbon credit exchange by late 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020