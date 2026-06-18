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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Beyond AI: What a world top-5 school teaches for the future

June 18, 2026 | 08:00
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While technology continues to transform how knowledge is accessed and applied, some of the most respected educational institutions argue that the most valuable future skills remain ‘deeply human’. At the forefront is King’s College School Wimbledon, where nearly 200 years of excellence meet forward-looking innovation.

The world is changing at an unprecedented pace. AI is transforming how we learn, work, and access knowledge. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, economic realignments, and societal shifts are reshaping the foundations of global economies and labour markets.

For young people, these developments bring both opportunity and uncertainty.

Many are asking how AI will change careers, which skills will remain relevant, and how they can prepare for jobs that may not yet exist. Educators worldwide face a fundamental question: What core competencies will enable students to thrive and lead in this new era?

Beyond AI: What a world top-5 school teaches for the future
The world is changing at an unprecedented pace, but the most valuable future skills remain ‘deeply human'

Knowledge acquisition alone is no longer sufficient. The real challenge is preparing students to thrive in a world where change itself has become a constant.

Periods of rapid change serve as the ultimate test for educational philosophies.

Speaking at a recent education forum, Dr. Anne Cotton, head of King’s College School Wimbledon, consistently ranked among the world’s top independent co-educational day schools, and incoming chair of the Heads’ Conference (HMC) for 2026-2027, offered a thoughtful vision.

With deep experience collaborating with education researchers at King’s and across leading UK institutions, Dr. Anne explained the timeless yet evolving foundations of outstanding education.

Academic excellence remains the unshakeable cornerstone. “First, to navigate the future, our young people need qualities of Mind,” Dr. Anne explained.

This goes beyond strong exam results and university admissions. “Our young people need to learn how to be real thinkers,” she stressed.

It involves being able to think critically, to evaluate the ideas they find around them in the world, the ideas presented to them in the workplace, the advancements made possible by technology.

“It was learning to go beneath the surface of things, learning how to think, not what to think. This is what a true education of the Mind is, and it starts with dialogue,” she noted.

At King’s, this philosophy translates into a rigorous programme that fosters independent thought, preparing students to become ‘real thinkers’ capable of discerning truth amid the noise of an AI-saturated information landscape. This educational approach in British schools remains of fundamental relevance and importance in a changing world.

King’s track record speaks volumes. Widely recognised as one of the world’s leading schools, the school has been ranked among the global top five and stands as one of the UK’s most successful independent schools.

Academic outcomes are outstanding, with over 98 per cent of General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) grades at A*/A (9–7) and more than 96 per cent of A Level results achieving A*/A/B or IB equivalent, including over half at A* or IB level 7. Each year, virtually all pupils progress to highly selective universities worldwide, with more than a quarter securing places at Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League institutions.

Beyond AI: What a world top-5 school teaches for the future
Dr. Anne Cotton, head of King’s College School Wimbledon

Beyond academic excellence, Dr. Anne highlights two additional pillars essential for long-term success: Spirit and Heart.

Spirit focuses on building strong ethical awareness, a sense of responsibility, and an understanding of the broader impact of one’s actions.

“In a world full of opportunity and complexity; technology offers infinite possibility; the future belongs to the human impact of the world's developments, the consequences, the ethics. And employers tell us that alongside technical competency, it is applicants who show the human qualities of connection, empathy, communication, teamwork who really stand out,” she noted.

Heart, meanwhile, nurtures individuality, personal passions, resilience, and self-confidence.

“Finally, to navigate the future, our young people need qualities of Heart - the interests and the individuality which make us a whole person, a rounded person, and give us the confidence and conviction to lead fulfilled lives.”

“For our young people to thrive in a complex world, they need the confidence, and the self belief, to discover the pathway that is right for them as an individual, and the determination then to follow that path, even in the face of the setbacks that they will inevitably encounter.”

These core elements come together to create an education shaped by Mind, Spirit, and Heart. These timeless values have defined King’s identity for nearly 200 years, and continue to empower students to develop their full potential, resilience, and purpose for the future.

This philosophy is brought to life every day through a powerful blend of academic rigour and enriching extracurricular experiences, including the Personal Excellence Programme and a comprehensive pastoral care system.

Together, they nurture balanced growth in Mind, Spirit, and Heart, inspiring students to step confidently into the world, ready to make a positive impact and pursue their own meaningful paths with wisdom, character, and responsibility.

King’s enduring model: Tradition meets adaptation

King’s College School Wimbledon exemplifies educational sustainability. Founded nearly two centuries ago, it has weathered countless societal shifts while preserving core principles of academic depth, independent thinking, and future-oriented preparation. Many things have changed, but the commitment to holistic excellence endures.

Beyond AI: What a world top-5 school teaches for the future
King’s College Wimbledon Ho Chi Minh City, set to open in 2027 in The Global City

This philosophy is now expanding globally while maintaining its essence. King’s College Wimbledon Ho Chi Minh City, set to open in 2027 in The Global City, brings the same standards to Vietnam. It represents a carefully selected international extension alongside partners in Bangkok, Abu Dhabi.

“King’s Ho Chi Minh City is being established as an authentic expression of King’s, built on the same values and uncompromising standards as Wimbledon,” Dr. Anne stated. “We aim to deliver a truly distinctive education in Vietnam while opening transformative opportunities for the next generation to shape their futures.”

In Vietnam’s dynamic context, the school commits to continuous innovation within its proven framework, preparing students for ‘The World Beyond’ the classroom and for meaningful lives in a rapidly evolving society.

For Vietnamese families seeking world-class preparation for their children, it signals a significant new chapter in premium international education.

Anne Hill International School celebrates a decade of growth Anne Hill International School celebrates a decade of growth

Anne Hill International School has marked a decade of growth and student-centred education with a milestone celebration in Ho Chi Minh City.
MoET expects more international educational investment MoET expects more international educational investment

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) is expecting the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue their technical and financial support for Vietnamese higher educational projects, said Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha.

New initiative to promote international education in Vietnam New initiative to promote international education in Vietnam

A new education group called Embassy Education has signed with top collaborators from the US, Finland, and Italy to build learning programmes for Vietnamese children.

By Huyen Thuy

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TagTag:
Artificial Intelligence is Valuable future skills geopolitical tensions Economic realignments Societal shifts educational institutions Academic excellence King’s College School Wimbledon AI

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