Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cushman & Wakefield: AI to boost APAC real estate demand

July 16, 2026 | 09:56
(0) user say
Cushman & Wakefield's scenario-based analysis found artificial intelligence will fuel economic expansion and increase commercial real estate demand across office, industrial and retail sectors throughout Asia Pacific.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2026 - Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to fuel economic expansion and increase demand for commercial real estate across Asia Pacific (APAC), rather than displace it, according to a study by Cushman & Wakefield. The analysis, AI Impact: Regional Insights – Asia Pacific, noted that AI will act as a net positive force for both economic growth and real estate demand as the region strengthens its position as a global hub for production, services and innovation.

"There is a misconception that AI will reduce the need for physical space," said Dr. Dominic Brown, Head of International Research, APAC & EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield. "Our analysis shows the opposite – AI expands economic activity and that ultimately drives greater demand for real estate across sectors."

The APAC analysis is part of Cushman & Wakefield's global, multi-sector, scenario-based assessment of how AI adoption could reshape real estate fundamentals over the next decade. Rather than attempting to predict how AI itself evolves, the framework focuses on how firms respond to AI under different adoption, productivity and monetization scenarios and how those responses translate into macroeconomic outcomes, space demand and capital markets dynamics. These scenarios are also fully integrated into Cushman & Wakefield's "House View" forecasting process, incorporating broader macroeconomic factors such as monetary policy, trade dynamics and geopolitical risks.

Four Scenarios, Wide Range of Outcomes

Cushman & Wakefield's study models four distinct scenarios reflecting different paths for AI adoption, productivity and labor market outcomes:

  • C&W Baseline — Gradual Adoption (50%): Moderate productivity gains support steady economic expansion. Demand holds up, with near-term softness in select sectors, as AI becomes additive over time.
  • Productivity-Led Expansion (15% probability): Rapid AI adoption drives strong economic growth and job creation. Broad demand growth across sectors supports rent growth and rising values.
  • AI Bust — Moderate Recession (25%): AI adoption falls short of expectations, contributing to a cyclical downturn. Demand weakens in the near term, with higher vacancies and rent pressure, followed by recovery.
  • Dystopic/Displacement (5%): AI adoption proves more labor-substituting than expected, leading to higher unemployment. Demand remains weak for a more sustained period, with downside pressure on rents and values.

Under the baseline scenario, the APAC economy is projected to grow at around 3-4% annually through 2030, supported by AI-driven productivity gains and continued investment in infrastructure such as data centers and power.

"AI will be a critical force in sustaining APAC's long-term growth story," said Dr. Brown. "It will help offset demographic headwinds in some developed markets while accelerating productivity across emerging economies."

While AI will automate certain routine functions, the study indicates overall employment in APAC is expected to rise, with a projected net increase of 58.5 million jobs between 2026 and 2030 under the baseline scenario. However, this growth is likely to moderate over time as economies mature, alongside a shift toward higher-value, knowledge-based work.

AI Impact on Real Estate

From a commercial real estate perspective, AI is expected to be additive to demand, rather than a substitute for space as stronger economic output and business formation drive higher occupancy needs over time. This expansion will be accompanied by structural changes in how space is used as well as evolving investment strategies. Emerging asset classes, particularly data centers are expected to become increasingly central to portfolios.

Under the baseline scenario, core real estate returns are projected to stabilise at around 10%, supported by strong regional growth and evolving demand drivers.

- Office Market to be Transformed, Not Disrupted

Prime net absorption of office space is projected to reach 1.035 billion sq ft over the next decade under the baseline scenario. Demand will increasingly favour high-quality, flexible spaces in prime locations, particularly in talent-rich cities and environments designed for collaboration and innovation. This sustained flight to quality, already evident in recent years, is expected to accelerate further, widening gap between premium and lower-grade buildings.

- Logistics and Data Centers Lead AI-Driven Demand

The logistics and industrial sector is set to be one of the primary beneficiaries of AI adoption, with demand driven by automation, e-commerce growth and rising supply chain complexity. Prime net absorption is forecast to reach 2.542 billion sq ft by 2030 under the baseline scenario. Within this growth, data centers are emerging as critical infrastructure, with power availability becoming a key constraint in shaping both supply and investment decisions.

- Retail to Become More Polarised

Stronger income growth will support spending but the retail market is expected to split into clear winners and losers. High and low-end retail segments are likely to outperform, while mid-tier retail will face structural challenges, reflecting a more polarised consumer landscape.

While the overall outlook is positive, there are potential downside risks such as slower-than-expected AI productivity boost or labour market disruption, which could result in higher vacancy rates and downward pressure on rents.

"While the base case is constructive, the range of outcomes remains wide. Understanding the different scenarios is critical for both occupiers and investors as they plan for the next decade," said Dr. Brown.

AI Impact on Commercial Real Estate: The Next 10 Years uses econometric models and a scenario-based framework integrated into Cushman & Wakefield's House View forecasts. The analysis traces AI's impact through a chain of transmission – from foundational drivers (regulation, power infrastructure, data center development) through AI adoption and productivity, macroeconomic outcomes, occupier demand, and real estate market response. Regional reports covering the U.S., EMEA, and Asia Pacific are available at cushmanwakefield.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).

By Cushman & Wakefield

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cushman & Wakefield AI APAC real estate real estate demand

Related Contents

Cushman & Wakefield wins three Phoenix Tree Marketing Awards

Cushman & Wakefield wins three Phoenix Tree Marketing Awards

KDDI to study AI-powered drone deployment in Vietnam and Philippines

KDDI to study AI-powered drone deployment in Vietnam and Philippines

Vietnam and WEF to strengthen cooperation in AI and semiconductor technology

Vietnam and WEF to strengthen cooperation in AI and semiconductor technology

Thailand approves $1.99bn in new investment led by AI, electronics

Thailand approves $1.99bn in new investment led by AI, electronics

AI-ready workforce key to Vietnam's next decade, analysts say

AI-ready workforce key to Vietnam's next decade, analysts say

AWS Hanoi Local Zone to boost next phase of cloud and AI innovation

AWS Hanoi Local Zone to boost next phase of cloud and AI innovation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

CyCraft named sole Taiwan cybersecurity firm in Gartner report

CyCraft named sole Taiwan cybersecurity firm in Gartner report

Dah Sing Bank survey: Hong Kong SMEs accelerate AI adoption

Dah Sing Bank survey: Hong Kong SMEs accelerate AI adoption

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CyCraft named sole Taiwan cybersecurity firm in Gartner report

CyCraft named sole Taiwan cybersecurity firm in Gartner report

Dah Sing Bank survey: Hong Kong SMEs accelerate AI adoption

Dah Sing Bank survey: Hong Kong SMEs accelerate AI adoption

Cushman & Wakefield: AI to boost APAC real estate demand

Cushman & Wakefield: AI to boost APAC real estate demand

Fitch assigns first-ever credit rating to HDBank

Fitch assigns first-ever credit rating to HDBank

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020