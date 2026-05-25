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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shuying Technology signs ASEAN partnership to expand smart pig farming at ILDEX Vietnam

May 25, 2026 | 11:27
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China's Shuying Technology presented three core smart farming solutions at ILDEX Vietnam 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City from May 20 to 22, signing a strategic partnership to accelerate the rollout of precision livestock technology across Southeast Asia.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ILDEX Vietnam 2026 took place from May 20–22 in Ho Chi Minh City. Shuying Technology presented three core solutions at the exhibition, showcasing China's smart pig farming solutions to industry partners across Southeast Asia and around the world.

1. Strategic Partnership Signed on Day One, Accelerating ASEAN Expansion

On May 20, Shuying Technology signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Vietnamese channel partner GIA LINH. Leveraging GIA LINH's local network, Shuying's smart farming solutions are expected to accelerate from pilot to large-scale application, helping Vietnam's pig farming industry improve efficiency, reduce costs, and advance intelligent transformation.

A company representative stated that Vietnam is a key strategic hub in Shuying's global expansion. The signing marks another milestone in the ASEAN market and validates the local adaptability of Chinese smart pig farming solutions in Southeast Asia. Shuying will continue promoting Chinese solutions through value creation, mutual benefit, and co-creation.

Previously, Shuying had established partnerships with leading Vietnamese enterprises including Xuan Thien Group and GREENFEED, with multiple smart farming projects already in operation.

2. Three Core Solutions Unveiled; Breeding Pig Testing Solution Debuts Overseas

Shuying Technology showcased three core solutions: biosecurity prevention and control, precision sow feeding, and Breeding Pig Testing Solution.

The biosecurity solution demonstrated an intelligent closed-loop farm entry management system achieving 100% interception of risk factors from personnel and material entry. The precision sow feeding solution enables farms to increase annual revenue by more than USD 600 per sow through individualized management.

Notably, the Breeding Pig Testing Solution made its overseas debut. It breaks through traditional stall-based testing limitations by enabling precise individual identification and high-accuracy data collection in group-housing environments, supporting scientific selection and precision breeding. The company's Breeding Pig Testing Station attracted strong interest from breeding experts and livestock representatives from Vietnam, South Korea, and other countries.

Vietnam ranks fifth globally and first in Southeast Asia in pig inventory, with pork accounting for approximately 62% of the country's total meat consumption. The industry is currently at a critical stage of intelligent and large-scale transformation.Facing this dynamic and rapidly growing market, Shuying Technology will continue driving innovation through technology while working alongside global partners to continuously deliver Chinese smart farming solutions and contribute Chinese expertise to the international pig farming industry.

By PR Newswire

Shuying Technology

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TagTag:
Shuying Technology Technology Solutions Showcase Smart Pig Farming strategic partnership

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