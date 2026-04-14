Vietnam and Slovakia elevates ties to strategic partnership

At the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico paid an official visit to Vietnam on April 12-14, during which both sides issued a joint statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership between Vietnam and Slovakia.

Recognising the growing geopolitical, economic and technological importance of the Indo-Pacific, the two sides acknowledged the value of a stronger partnership between Vietnam and Slovakia in support of regional connectivity, open international trade and a rules-based international order.

Building on 75 years of bilateral relations, the prime ministers agreed to adopt the joint statement on upgrading relations. The strategic partnership aims to elevate bilateral relations to a new level, strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms, and explore new avenues for deepening cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

According to the joint statement, the two sides identified economic, trade, and investment cooperation as one of the key pillars of bilateral relations. Based on existing bilateral and multilateral economic agreements and the complementary nature of the two economies, the two sides agreed to further deepen economic, trade and investment cooperation, while ensuring an open, fair, transparent, equitable and non-discriminatory business environment in each other's markets.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the role and effectiveness of the Vietnam–Slovakia Intergovernmental Committee on Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam and the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia, as a key mechanism for identifying and promoting areas of cooperation and discussing sectors with significant potential for further development.

The two sides also agreed to encourage the establishment of specialised subcommittees under the Intergovernmental Committee to review and assess the implementation of existing agreements and to propose measures to boost trade and investment, with a view to contributing to a more balanced bilateral trade relationship and further strengthening economic cooperation.

Collaborative efforts will also be made to facilitate private investment in each other's markets. This is achieved through relevant activities in both countries and strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, taking into account the respective strengths and needs of both sides, including the automotive industry, electronics, transport, energy, including nuclear energy, green technologies, pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, specialised machinery, science and technology, digital transformation, and AI.

Moreover, Vietnam and Slovakia emphasised the importance of an open, fair and transparent trade and investment environment based on international law and rules, and of maximising cooperation opportunities within the broader framework of Vietnam–EU relations.

They reiterated their support for the full and effective implementation of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and acknowledged the importance of advancing the ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, with a view to strengthening legal certainty and fostering a predictable and transparent business environment.

The two sides also expressed their readiness to further strengthen economic cooperation and promote stronger trade and business links with partners in the EU and ASEAN, while promoting sustainable fishery trade in compliance with international standards.

Under the strategic partnership, Vietnam and Slovakia also pledge to strengthen political and diplomatic cooperation and defence and security cooperation. This is coupled with boosting practical partnerships in science and technology, education, culture, tourism, labour, agriculture, climate, and healthcare.

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