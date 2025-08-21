Corporate

Phuket Becomes Prime Residential Hub for Russian Buyers

August 21, 2025 | 19:00
Luxury projects by Laguna Phuket and Banyan Group fuel rising demand.

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025 - Phuket, Thailand's largest island, has become a top choice for Russian buyers seeking a safe, peaceful, and affordable lifestyle. With its warm, sunny climate year-round, pristine beaches, and family-friendly environment, Phuket offers an unparalleled blend of tropical charm and modern convenience – as well as international schools and top quality healthcare.

For Russian buyers looking to improve their quality of life, Phuket provides exceptional value. The cost of living is significantly lower than in major cities like Moscow or St. Petersburg, allowing residents to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle at a fraction of the cost.

Phuket serves as a safe haven, far from conflict zones, offering political stability and a welcoming atmosphere. It's ranked 4th in the world for branded residences, behind only Dubai, New York and Miami. The island is already now home to a vibrant Russian-speaking community, with Russian-language signage in shops and restaurants and services designed to make daily life easy for Russian residents.

Direct daily flights connect Phuket to major Russian cities like Moscow, Vladivostok, and Irkutsk, ensuring easy access. Phuket International Airport also has connections to over 80 cities worldwide, making the island an ideal base to travel in and out of.

Laguna Phuket: A World-Class Residential Community

Laguna Phuket, located on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket's most exclusive and sought-after area, is one of Asia's most prestigious integrated resort and residential communities. Spanning over 1,000 acres, it features seven luxury hotels, an award-winning golf course, and 3,000 branded residences.

Laguna Phuket has evolved into a vibrant international residential community, welcoming residents from over 50 countries. Its outstanding amenities include wellness centres, fine dining, a primary school, and outdoor activities, all set within a safe and luxurious environment.

Banyan Group, the developer behind Laguna Phuket, is globally recognized for its expertise in luxury hospitality through its Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts brand. This strong hospitality background offers property buyers unmatched advantages, including professional property management, access to premium facilities, and the opportunity to place properties in rental programs managed by a globally respected 5-star brand. Over 50% of Banyan Group Residences' sales in Phuket over the past few years have been to Russians, reflecting their strong preference for this tropical haven. To make the buying process seamless, Banyan Group also has Russian-speaking teams to assist buyers and ensure smooth communication.

Phuket's affordability, safety, and vibrant Russian-speaking community make it a top choice for Russian buyers.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Banyan Group

Phuket russian Banyan Group

