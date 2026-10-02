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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lee Kum Kee wins Packaging Reduction Charter Gold Award

October 02, 2026 | 11:09
(0) user say
Food manufacturer Lee Kum Kee received the Gold Award in the Packaging Reduction Charter for implementing sustainable material reduction strategies across production lines.

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – Lee Kum Kee Sauce ("Lee Kum Kee"), the century-old sauce brand, has been honoured with the Gold Award in the inaugural Packaging Reduction Charter by the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Recognised for outstanding performance in driving packaging reduction and sustainable development, Lee Kum Kee was among the first signatories to the Charter and is one of the first cohort of food manufacturers to receive the award. The honour reflects its role as a responsible corporate citizen committed to advancing sustainable packaging.

Lee Kum Kee receives the Gold Award in the Packaging Reduction Charter.
Lee Kum Kee receives the Gold Award in the Packaging Reduction Charter.

Launched by the EPD on 31 March 2025, the Packaging Reduction Charter encourages businesses to reassess and reduce packaging usage, foster a waste-reduction culture in the commercial sector, and support Hong Kong's long-term goal of carbon neutrality. To date, over 140 companies across sectors including retail, logistics, electronics, and food & beverage have joined, with Lee Kum Kee being one of the first. Participating companies undergo an annual professional assessment for packaging reduction, recyclability, reuse/recycling, sustainability, and promotion of packaging reduction. Lee Kum Kee demonstrated multiple packaging optimisation achievements during the assessment process, ultimately earning the Gold Award.

Jan Ling (right), Vice President - Technical Business Development at Lee Kum Kee Sauce receives the award presented by Dr. Chui Ho Kwong, Samuel (left), JP, Director of Environmental Protection Department.
Jan Ling (right), Vice President - Technical Business Development at Lee Kum Kee Sauce receives the award presented by Dr. Chui Ho Kwong, Samuel (left), JP, Director of Environmental Protection Department.

Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs at Lee Kum Kee Sauce, said, "This award is a significant recognition of Lee Kum Kee's long-standing commitment to sustainable packaging transformation. Guided by our value of 'Si Li Ji Ren' (Considering Others' Interests), we are committed to integrating sustainable development into every aspect of our business operations. Through innovative thinking, we continuously optimise packaging design for greater efficiency and recyclability, delivering high quality, delicious and environmentally responsible products to consumers. Moving forward, we remain dedicated to collaborating with the industry to support Hong Kong's vision of achieving carbon neutrality."

Lee Kum Kee continuously refines its packaging with reference to the Practical Guides on Packaging Reduction and Management published by EPD and the Golden Design Rules developed by the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), driving packaging weight reduction while enhancing recyclability and circular value. Since 2002, Lee Kum Kee has consistently reduced the weight of its glass bottles; for example, in 2025, it cut the weight of its 32-ounce oyster sauce bottles from 410 to 390 grams, saving 10 tonnes of glass throughout the year. Additionally, the company has saved more than 200 tonnes of carton material annually through improved carton designs. Over 95% of packaging materials, by weight, are recyclable.

Lee Kum Kee's sustainable packaging was featured in the 2026 Golden Design Rules Case Study Booklet during the CGF China Day in early September, confirming that its initiatives align with both local policy directions and international best practices.

For details on Lee Kum Kee and sustainability, please refer to the Lee Kum Kee Global Sustainability Highlights 2025: https://corporate.lkk.com/en/csr

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.LKK.com

and www.lesspackaging.hk

By Lee Kum Kee

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Lee Kum Kee Packaging Reduction Charter Gold Award

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