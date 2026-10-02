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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hefei hosts 2026 World Manufacturing Convention highlighting industrial tech

October 02, 2026 | 10:42
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Industrial trade delegates gathered in Hefei for the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention, presenting advanced equipment manufacturing and regional production technologies.

HEFEI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – The 2026 World Manufacturing Convention was successfully held in Hefei from September 20 to 23. Under the theme "Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future," the convention focused on the development of advanced manufacturing and featured an opening ceremony and keynote speeches, industry cooperation and matchmaking activities, authoritative releases, and showcases of key achievements. A wide range of cutting-edge technologies and products were unveiled during the event, including 217 leading high-tech exhibits from China and abroad, an increase of 18% from last year. The convention also delivered strong results in project agreements, with 790 projects signed representing a total investment of RMB 363.4 billion.

This year's convention brought together participants and exhibitors from 54 countries and regions. The United Kingdom served as the Guest Country of Honor, with British Ambassador to China Peter Wilson attending and addressing the opening ceremony, while the President of Côte d'Ivoire sent a congratulatory message. A total of 11 international events were held during the convention. Attendees included 84 officials from national ministries and commissions and heads of the convention's organizing and supporting institutions, along with 63 academicians, experts and scholars. The event also welcomed 88 officials from foreign embassies and consulates in China and representatives of international sister provinces, states and cities; 205 representatives from international organizations and Chinese and overseas business associations; 221 representatives from overseas Fortune Global 500 companies and multinational corporations; and eight renowned international experts and scholars. A total of 522 international guests attended, accounting for more than 50% of the convention's distinguished guests.

The convention featured 80,000 square meters of exhibition space, comprising government-led exhibitions, market-oriented exhibitions, and an exhibition showcasing achievements in all-domain unmanned systems and equipment. A total of 1,230 companies participated, showcasing more than 15,000 exhibits, alongside a series of product and technology launches. Highlights included benchmark products featuring advanced technologies such as solid-state batteries, as well as breakthrough innovations including the "Nebula-2" launch vehicle. Visitors remarked that walking through this year's exhibitions felt like stepping into a science fiction movie—except that everything on display was real, representing the latest achievements of "Made in China" and "Made in Anhui."

The successful convention further demonstrated the technological strength and openness of China's and Anhui's manufacturing sectors. It contributed to efforts to expand and strengthen advanced manufacturing, advance China's development as a manufacturing powerhouse, promote the high-quality development of the global manufacturing industry, and foster shared growth and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By World Manufacturing Convention Executive Committee

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
World Manufacturing Convention Hefei industrial tech

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