De Beers Group launches campaign film for Desert diamond collection

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – De Beers Group unveils the campaign film for Desert diamonds. Following the Desert diamonds Asian launch in Shanghai on 29 July, the campaign extends across 25 key cities in China, timed to Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) and the Golden Week. Blending classical Chinese poetry with contemporary aesthetics, the film reinterprets A Diamond Is Forever for a new era and places natural diamonds within a register of cultural resonance and inner narrative.

Desert diamonds are De Beers Group's contemporary expression of natural diamonds, honouring the rarity of each stone and the brilliance forged by nature under immense heat and pressure over billions of years. The category answers a younger generation's wish to resist definition by convention, to embrace the authentic self and to speak in its own voice. It carries natural diamonds beyond the bridal occasion into a lasting choice whether given to someone else or kept for oneself.The soul of the campaign traces back to the landscape evoked by the Tang Dynasty poet Wang Wei in the lines: "In the great desert, a single smoke rises straight; over the long river, the setting sun is round." Through an exceptionally concise visual language, the film distils the rawness, vastness and stillness of the desert into the essence of its narrative, conveying to a younger generation the deeper core of Desert diamonds — authenticity, individuality and inner radiance. Through the lens, "straight," "long" and "round" are no longer simply poetic images, but the truest forms of all things once every ornament has fallen away. In the desert, artifice is stripped away by wind and sand, leaving heaven and earth revealed in their purest geometric contours. This untouched, elemental state evokes an almost Zen-like sense of completeness. It is in such an extreme environment that natural diamonds take shape, and each refracted ray of light echoes the silent rhythm of the deep desert—brilliant and untamed.Working in a minimalist visual language and an understated narrative, the film presents its four models in their most authentic state. Every frame is pared back to its essence, capturing the most unadorned dialogue between a person and a natural diamond. Throughout, the rhythm of the gong, a traditional Chinese instrument, provides a continuous thread. Its resonant Eastern tones answer the imagery of the desert, evoking a distinctive sense of freedom and ease.Lü Mo, Director, said: "Young people today move between tradition and modernity, with classical Chinese aesthetics and global culture coexisting in their inner world. At its core, Wang Wei's poetry embodies a distinctly Eastern form of minimalism — 'straight,' 'long' and 'round' reveal the original forms of all things once everything superfluous has been stripped away, reflecting an independent spirit that neither follows trends nor caters to popular taste. This resonates with the younger generation's refusal to be defined by external expectations. Through this film, I hope to convey that your sharpness, your edges, and even all the 'imperfections' that others may never see are precisely the irreplaceable marks that make you who you are."De Beers Group's consumer research places figures to this: 95% of Chinese respondents said they would like to own a Desert diamond, 94% agreed that Desert diamonds are distinctive, and 96% viewed them as an innovative departure from tradition. As authenticity and individuality increasingly shape contemporary values, the natural beauty of Desert diamonds—and the uniqueness found in their imperfections—speaks to the radiance of a generation unwilling to be tamed, whether the occasion is a personal milestone or a feeling for someone cherished that words cannot fully convey.The campaign runs across 25 key cities, among them Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, reaching audiences through digital television and social media platforms and through an integrated online and offline approach. De Beers Group continues to work with its three strategic retail partners—Chow Tai Fook, Chow Sang Sang and TSL | Tse Sui Luen—extending the campaign onto the jewellery floor, where the rich natural colours and distinctive character of Desert diamonds can be seen at close range.Building on the spirit of A Diamond Is Forever, the new campaign film offers a contemporary reading of an idea now nearly 80 years old. Since its creation in 1947, the line has embodied the lasting, rare and timeless qualities of natural diamonds. Drawing on Chinese culture, the film opens a dialogue with a younger generation around the authentic self, taking the idea beyond traditional expressions of emotional commitment towards individuality, personal expression and inner radiance.Shaped entirely by nature, Desert diamonds hold a radiance that comes from within. What lasts is not only the rarity of a natural diamond through the passage of time, but the strength to stay true to oneself and shine boldly. And what is carried forward is more than the value held in a stone: it is a spirit of authenticity and individuality that stays with a younger generation through the years.For more information on natural diamonds, please follow and visit the official channels below:De Beers Group official website www.debeersgroup.comWebsite: www.adiamondisforever.com/zh-hk

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