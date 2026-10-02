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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cashku partners with Kenanga Investors for retail fund distribution

October 02, 2026 | 10:03
(0) user say
Wealth management platform Cashku partnered with Kenanga Investors Berhad to distribute professionally managed unit trust funds to retail investors across Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – Cashku, the AI-native digital wealth platform operated by Advisonomics Sdn Bhd and licensed by the Securities Commission Malaysia ("SC"), today announced a distribution partnership with Kenanga Investors Berhad ("Kenanga Investors"), the asset and wealth management arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad and one of Malaysia's largest investment management firms.

Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, CEO and Executive Director, Kenanga Investors Berhad and Raevendren Ramachandran, CEO, Cashku
Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, CEO and Executive Director, Kenanga Investors Berhad and Raevendren Ramachandran, CEO, Cashku

Under the partnership, a selected range of funds offered by Kenanga Investors and its Institutional Unit Trust Adviser partners will be available to Cashku users with no sales charge and from a minimum investment starting from RM10.

For investors, the effect is practical: investors can review fund information, open an account, set their investing goals, invest and make additional investments within a single application, with suitability assessed at the point of investment and monitored continuously thereafter.

Cashku has rebuilt the advice layer of wealth management around agentic AI; software that does not simply answer questions, but carries out risk profiling, goal-based portfolio construction, suitability assessment and ongoing portfolio monitoring, under the oversight of licensed human advisers and within the SC's regulatory framework. That architecture, for which Cashku received a DIGID award for data-driven advisory under the SC's Digital Innovation Fund in 2024, is what allows the platform to reach investors at a materially lower cost to serve.

The partnership arrives as Malaysia's fund management industry reaches record scale. Assets under management rose 6.9% to a record RM1.14 trillion in 2025, with unit trust funds forming the largest single category at roughly half of that total. The SC's Capital Market Masterplan 2026–2030 targets a capital market of over RM6 trillion by 2030 and names an inclusive capital market for all Malaysians as one of its four strategic themes — an agenda that depends on reaching the Malaysians who are not investing today. Individual participation in the capital market currently stands at 25%, and the Masterplan finds that around 60% of non-investors are under the age of 40.

"Malaysia's problem has never been the quality of its funds — it has been access to the advice that helps people use them well. Financial planning has traditionally been reserved for those wealthy enough to pay for it, which is why most households have never had a plan at all. Cashku exists to change that: to give every Malaysian a plan built around their own goals. Partnering with managers like Kenanga Investors is how that gap closes."— Raevendren Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Cashku

"Digital distribution is a natural extension of the Group's own digitalisation agenda. Working with a licensed platform such as Cashku allows us to reach investors who are starting earlier and investing in smaller amounts than traditional channels are built to serve, without compromising the standards of suitability, transparency and governance our clients expect."— Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Kenanga Investors.

Cashku will continue to expand the range of funds available on the platform.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad

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TagTag:
Cashku Kenanga Investors Retail investors

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