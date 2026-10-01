Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TrendAI expands Vision One platform to monitor Claude code sessions

October 01, 2026 | 19:53
(0) user say
Cybersecurity firm TrendAI updated its Vision One monitoring software to audit developer prompts and tool actions across Anthropic Claude compliance interfaces.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today expanded support for Claude's Compliance API in TrendAI Vision One™. The integration now covers Claude Code and Cowork session transcripts from Claude Enterprise. It builds on the integration TrendAI™ announced with Anthropic in June 2026, adding visibility into how engineering and knowledge-work teams use AI agents day to day.

AI agents now write code, call tools and reach into business systems on behalf of employees. Security teams usually know these agents are running, but not what they were asked to do, what they did or whether it followed policy.

Claude's Compliance API returns session records for Claude Code and Cowork, including prompts, responses and tool calls, each tied to a verified user. With today's expanded integration, TrendAI brings these records into TrendAI Vision One™, where security teams can investigate AI activity in context, correlate it with endpoint, identity, cloud and network signals, and build custom detections for the agent behavior that matters to them.

"We understand security teams need transparency to validate AI agent activity against company policy and integrate that intelligence with their existing endpoint, identity, network and cloud signals," said Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™. "Coding and knowledge-work agents are now doing real work inside the business, and security teams should be able to see and investigate that work the same way they do everything else. This is about making informed decisions and maintaining control as these tools scale. Organizations can now move faster with AI while keeping proper oversight in place.

What security teams can do:
  • Flag agent tool calls outside expected boundaries
  • Tie AI session activity to specific users during investigations
  • Check whether agent workflows follow required processes
  • Correlate AI activity with other security events instead of treating it as a separate silo
  • Keep an auditable record of AI session activity for compliance review
TrendAI Vision One™ also continues to ingest activity logs from Claude Enterprise, covering user logins, admin actions and configuration changes, and from Claude Platform, covering admin, system and resource events. Claude's Compliance API integration in TrendAI Vision One™ is available now for TrendAI Vision One™ customers using Claude Enterprise.

https://www.trendaisecurity.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TrendAI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TrendAI trendaivisionone trendmicro

Related Contents

TrendAI integrates threat intelligence with NVIDIA agent safety platform

TrendAI integrates threat intelligence with NVIDIA agent safety platform

TrendAI secures top ranking on CyberGym security benchmark

TrendAI secures top ranking on CyberGym security benchmark

TrendAI named Omdia Champion for fourth straight year

TrendAI named Omdia Champion for fourth straight year

TrendAI selected as one of first partners in OpenAI's Daybreak cybersecurity programme

TrendAI selected as one of first partners in OpenAI's Daybreak cybersecurity programme

TrendAI integrates Claude Compliance API into Vision One for AI governance and risk management

TrendAI integrates Claude Compliance API into Vision One for AI governance and risk management

TrendAI joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing to identify and remediate software vulnerabilities

TrendAI joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing to identify and remediate software vulnerabilities

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

MED-EL introduces first fully internal subcutaneous cochlear implant system

MED-EL introduces first fully internal subcutaneous cochlear implant system

ExCUHK offers 232,420 dollar scholarship packages for doctoral candidates

ExCUHK offers 232,420 dollar scholarship packages for doctoral candidates

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Toss Securities connects to Bruce Markets equities feed following outages

Toss Securities connects to Bruce Markets equities feed following outages

IMG completes strategic acquisition of World Nomads travel insurance provider

IMG completes strategic acquisition of World Nomads travel insurance provider

Health In Tech launches HitRix platform for self-funded insurance market

Health In Tech launches HitRix platform for self-funded insurance market

Project Tapestry expands sovereign artificial intelligence network to Vietnam and India

Project Tapestry expands sovereign artificial intelligence network to Vietnam and India

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020