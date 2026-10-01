TrendAI expands Vision One platform to monitor Claude code sessions

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today expanded support for Claude's Compliance API in TrendAI Vision One™. The integration now covers Claude Code and Cowork session transcripts from Claude Enterprise. It builds on the integration TrendAI™ announced with Anthropic in June 2026, adding visibility into how engineering and knowledge-work teams use AI agents day to day.

Flag agent tool calls outside expected boundaries

Tie AI session activity to specific users during investigations

Check whether agent workflows follow required processes

Correlate AI activity with other security events instead of treating it as a separate silo

Keep an auditable record of AI session activity for compliance review

AI agents now write code, call tools and reach into business systems on behalf of employees. Security teams usually know these agents are running, but not what they were asked to do, what they did or whether it followed policy.Claude's Compliance API returns session records for Claude Code and Cowork, including prompts, responses and tool calls, each tied to a verified user. With today's expanded integration, TrendAI brings these records into TrendAI Vision One™, where security teams can investigate AI activity in context, correlate it with endpoint, identity, cloud and network signals, and build custom detections for the agent behavior that matters to them."We understand security teams need transparency to validate AI agent activity against company policy and integrate that intelligence with their existing endpoint, identity, network and cloud signals," said Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™. "Coding and knowledge-work agents are now doing real work inside the business, and security teams should be able to see and investigate that work the same way they do everything else. This is about making informed decisions and maintaining control as these tools scale. Organizations can now move faster with AI while keeping proper oversight in place.TrendAI Vision One™ also continues to ingest activity logs from Claude Enterprise, covering user logins, admin actions and configuration changes, and from Claude Platform, covering admin, system and resource events. Claude's Compliance API integration in TrendAI Vision One™ is available now for TrendAI Vision One™ customers using Claude Enterprise.https://www.trendaisecurity.com

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