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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

American ceramic artist adopts digital tools in Jingdezhen porcelain studio

October 02, 2026 | 11:56
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American artisan practitioners in Jingdezhen integrated modern digital design processes with traditional Chinese porcelain crafting methods to create hybrid art pieces.
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – A new fusion of technology and traditional craftsmanship is taking shape in Jingdezhen, China's renowned porcelain capital.

American artist Michael May from Oklahoma City has joined forces with local ceramic artist Master Xie to create a one-of-a-kind ceramic vessel combining 3D printing with traditional Chinese ceramic craftsmanship.

The process brings together modern technology and the centuries-old art of blue-and-white porcelain. The vessel is shaped through a combination of handcraft and 3D printing, decorated with traditional qinghua patterns, then glazed and fired in a kiln.

From shaping and painting to glazing and firing, follow the camera to see how a new ceramic artwork comes to life through cross-cultural collaboration.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CGTN

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TagTag:
Ceramic ceramic artist digital design Jingdezhen

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