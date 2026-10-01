ExCUHK offers 232,420 dollar scholarship packages for doctoral candidates

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – For prospective doctoral and research postgraduate students seeking to elevate their research on a global stage, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has opened applications for the Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS), offering fully funded PhD opportunities for the 2027–28 academic year. Supported by competitive scholarship packages, distinguished faculty mentorship, and cutting-edge facilities, CUHK provides an ideal launchpad for high-achieving international scholars to drive global impact.



Dedicated Doctoral & Postgraduate Scholarships

Through CUHK's enhanced HKPFS Package, successful PhD candidates receive a scholarship package valued at over US$232,420+, covering annual stipends, full tuition fee waivers, lodging awards, and conference travel allowances across their normative study period. Additionally, competitive international awards, including the Belt & Road Scholarship, are available to cover full tuition fees for eligible research postgraduate students.



World-Class Academic & Research Ecosystem

Ranked 18th globally by QS World University Rankings 2027 and 10th in Asia by Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2026, CUHK provides a top-tier environment for master's and doctoral candidates alike. Situated on Hong Kong's largest university campus, CUHK offers 240+ English-taught postgraduate programmes across eight faculties, featuring 20 subjects in the global top 30 and six in the top 10—including Education (#1), Gastroenterology and Hepatology (#2), Nursing (#6), Computer Science (#7), and Arts and Humanities and Artificial Intelligence (both ranked #9).



Research postgraduates at CUHK create real-world impact alongside 430+ top 2% global scientists while accessing 250+ interdisciplinary research institutes, four State Key Laboratories, and pioneering InnoHK centres. Through collaborations with leading universities worldwide, they contribute to innovations that generate tangible impact locally, nationally, and globally. Driven by this dynamic research environment, CUHK unlocked over US$324 million in annual research funding in 2024–25 alone.



Voices of International Students

The transformative impact of CUHK's academic environment is echoed by its international doctoral students:



"The HKPFS has enabled me to advance interdisciplinary research in Blue Humanities and Pacific environmental literature," said Ananya Roy, an HKPFS awardee pursuing a PhD in English Literary Studies from India. "Through international conference presentations and forthcoming publications, I am developing a globally engaged research agenda that bridges literary studies and environmental thought."



Alexandra Rose McCombie, a PhD candidate in Biology from Scotland, added: "The opportunity to study science at CUHK has allowed me to pursue my passion through an intellectually challenging and thoroughly enjoyable programme in one of the world's most vibrant cities. Researching alongside world-class academics and talented peers has been incredibly motivational and inspiring for my future career."



Take Your Next Step Global

Applications for the 2027–28 HKPFS intake close on 1 December 2026 (11:59PM HKT).



To help prospective international applicants navigate admission requirements and scholarship applications, CUHK will host a Virtual Info Session on 15 October 2026. Attendees will connect live with professors and current students to gain key tips on admission and scholarship opportunities.



For event registration and application details, visit https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/hkpfs.

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