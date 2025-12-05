Automation contest draws over 260 engineering students

Kicking off on December 4, the competition has drawn 266 students across 54 teams from eight major engineering universities in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Can Tho. The initiative is organised by MISUMI Vietnam in coordination with ITO Vietnam Co., Ltd., and is open exclusively to students pursuing studies in mechanics, electronics, automation, machine manufacturing and engineering physics in the southern region.

Next year’s competition revolves around a real-world business challenge: designing an automated pick-and-place system capable of 180-degree product flipping, ±100µm accuracy, a three-second cycle time per product, and automatic stacking of 10 trays. Participants are also required to calculate project costs and timelines, mirroring the practical demands faced by professional engineers.

Jackson Nguyen Huy Hoang, CEO, ITO Vietnam Co., Ltd, said, “The competition is not to determine the winner or loser, but rather an opportunity for students to apply their knowledge in reality. Technical decisions must be made within time and budget limits. Students will also understand that there is a huge gap between a beautiful drawing and a production-approved structure that can run stably every day.”

The competition aims to help students apply learned knowledge to design a system that meets technical requirements, while ensuring quality, staying within budget, and making progress.

“In recent years, Vietnam’s economy has seen strong growth driven by foreign investment and rising exports. To ensure sustainable development in the manufacturing sector, greater emphasis must be placed on factory automation, with a particular focus on training and developing a high-quality engineering workforce,” said Watanabe Tomohiro, general director of MISUMI Vietnam.

“This competition reflects MISUMI and ITO Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening practical skills among the next generation of engineers, helping to build a resilient foundation for Vietnam’s industrial future,” he added.

Wendy Cong Tang Ton Nu Thuy Trang, director of strategic relations, ITO Vietnam, said, “As a companion of MISUMI in the competition, ITO Vietnam wants to bring students the opportunity to experience a 'real' industrial environment, approaching the technology standards being used by leading electronics corporations in the world.”

Outstanding participants will have the chance to receive awards from MISUMI Vietnam, access automation engineering scholarships, join intensive internship programmes at ITO Vietnam facilities, and progress to full engineering roles on global projects.

Following the December 4 launch, the competition will conclude with a final round and awards ceremony in March 2026, recognising noteworthy teams with a full range of honours, including top, secondary, and special achievement awards.

