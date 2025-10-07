Corporate

Azbil Data Solutions 2025: Showcased at ITAP for Industry 4.0

October 07, 2025 | 14:59
Event highlights smart manufacturing, giving industrial blogs Azbil ITAP keywords and solution brief.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2025 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced its participation at the eighth Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) taking place from October 15 to 17. Themed "Automation Solutions Driving Evolution and Co-Creation," Azbil will showcase a comprehensive suite of industrial and building automation solutions that drive sustainable, collaborative industry growth. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and big data, these solutions provide data-driven insights and control for preventive maintenance, energy optimization, and reliable operations across plants, factories, and buildings.

ITAP, a Hannover Messe event organized by Constellar and Deutsche Messe AG, remains Asia Pacific's leading advanced manufacturing event. Themed "Powering the Future with Technology", the event will showcase how technology can solve real-world challenges—from complex supply chains and energy demands to building agile operations —to help manufacturers at every stage of innovation adapt and thrive.

ITAP is viewed as a key strategic platform to strengthen Azbil's business collaboration in Southeast Asia and India.

Based on the azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil continues to provide customers with measurement and control technologies and services that contribute "in series" to creating a sustainable society.

■ Event overview

Event Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)
Dates Wednesday, October 15 to Friday, October 17, 2025
Location Singapore EXPO, Hall 3 & 4
Booth 3D17
Registration https://constellar.swoogo.com/ITAP2025/register?code=ITAP25TRACKAZBIL
(Free registration for Trade Visitor Pass)
ITAP 2025 Connected Platform https://the.itap-connected.com/
(Available until October 26, 2025)
Product Showcase Process automation

・Valve Diagnostics Service

Utilizes data to diagnose the condition of control valves and detect early signs of abnormalities, which supports optimized maintenance and stable operation.

・AI-Based CBM Platform (Reference Exhibit)

Integrates seamlessly into any existing production environment, the platform autonomously monitors equipment to predict and prevent failures using AI, optimizing maintenance and ensuring stable, sustainable production.

・Control Valve 6000 Series

Designed for high-performance, precise, and stable fluid control, the control valve with a compact actuator offers low seat leakage, ensuring a wide control range and stable operation.


Factory automation

・NC Lathe Tool Fault Detection Unit Model U4DM1 (Reference Exhibit)

Provides a simple, hassle-free solution that installs on any NC lathe without complex data analysis or program modifications.


Building automation

・Intelligent Building Management System (IBMS)

An open-architecture platform with intuitive visualization and actionable insights to provide a unified solution that optimizes performance, reduces energy costs, and enhances occupant comfort.

・Chiller Plant Digital Twin and Air Side Digital Twin

Azbil's digital twin solutions create real-time virtual models of chiller plant and HVAC systems, enabling advanced optimization and predictive insights for enhanced energy-efficient operations in buildings and factories.
Event Presentation Title:

Date:

Time:

Venue:		 Control Valve Total Solution: Comprehensive Excellence for Valves and Beyond

15 October 2025

15:30 – 15:45 (SG Time)

Industrial Innovation Stage, In-between Hall 3 & 4
Singapore EXPO

For details, please visit the following website.
https://www.azbil.com/corporate/seminar/index.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Azbil

Latest News

Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

MIT Tech Review 2025: Top 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

MIT Tech Review 2025: Top 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

Ribbon Workshop 2025: First Event for Customers and Partners

Ribbon Workshop 2025: First Event for Customers and Partners

Avalara 2025: AI Leadership with Avi Everywhere and Compliance Innovations

Avalara 2025: AI Leadership with Avi Everywhere and Compliance Innovations

