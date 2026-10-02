Datawords Group rebrands corporate operations under 87seconds name

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – The Datawords Group announces its name change and becomes 87seconds. For 27 years, the group has supported the world's leading brands in creating, deploying, and managing their content on an international scale, combining human expertise, proprietary technology, and artificial intelligence. Today, it adopts a name equal to that ambition.



Alexandre Crazover (CEO and co-founder of the group ), Didier Rosenberg (cofounder of the group)

87. AND EVERYTHING THOSE TWO DIGITS SAY ABOUT THE WORLD.

CREATE, which brings together the expertise of 87seconds Creative and Switching-Time in content creation, production, and amplification;

DEPLOY, which unites Datawords and Wezen around the orchestration, management, and governance of content on an international scale;

MANAGE, which brings together Vanksen and Whatsquare around visibility, monitoring, digital performance, and conversational experiences.

87seconds is not a name chosen at random. It carries both a cultural conviction and a strong business ambition.In many Asian cultures, the number 8 symbolizes prosperity, success, and forward momentum. In the West, the number 7 is associated with luck, achievement, and success. Together, 8 and 7 bring two continents and two worldviews together around a single ambition: helping brands succeed everywhere, while respecting every culture. They reflect what the group has always been: a bridge between East and West, between markets, cultures, and audiences.87seconds is also a unit of time that says everything there is to know about the attention challenge brands face today.Choosing this name expresses the ambition to go beyond those few seconds, to create content and experiences that make people want to stop, discover, watch, engage, and remember.It is no longer enough to be seen. Brands must earn more time and more attention: turning a fleeting exposure into emotion, and an interaction into a lasting connection.This name carries forward the group's founding conviction: Everyone Matters. Every culture, every market, every audience, every platform matters. And so does every second it takes to reach them.With this name change, 87seconds is clarifying its organization around three major, complementary areas of expertise, making its offering easier to understand without affecting the identity or independence of its agencies:The brands 87seconds Creative, Switching-Time, Datawords, Wezen, Vanksen, and Whatsquare continue to exist under their respective identities, with their expertise, teams, and organization intact." Alexandre Crazover, CEO and Co-Founder of the Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHO IS 87S ?

87seconds connects brands to the world.



Driven by the conviction that every individual deserves unique attention, 87seconds puts respect for local nuances across the globe at the core of its commitment and expertise. By combining artificial and emotional intelligence, the Group creates, deploys, and manages visual, audio, and written content—faster, smarter, and at scale. This guarantees that brand messages resonate across every touchpoint (websites, e-commerce, e-retail, social media, OOH, TV, and physical stores) across 160 cultures.



Powered by an international network of over 1,000 in-house experts operating 24/7, 87seconds has earned the trust of major global groups (Coty, L'Oréal, LVMH, Michelin) for 27 years to accelerate their international growth.

WHO IS 87S CREATIVE ?

We make every second count.



87seconds is now 87seconds Creative, the creative agency of the 87seconds group (formerly Datawords). Founded in 2010, the agency brings together +100 creative minds to design and produce campaign content across all touchpoints: TV, print, digital, social media, influencer marketing, brand content, activations, and events. Fully integrated, from strategy and creation to production and post-production, the agency turns trends and culture into ideas that capture attention and drive impact from the very first seconds.



Key clients: Henkel, L'Oréal, Darty, Pierre Fabre, Sanofi, Carrefour, Lacoste, Metagenics, Candia Baby, TotalEnergies, Nestlé, Thales, Cavaillès, and Candy'Up.