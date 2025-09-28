Azbil Data Centre World Asia 2025: Gold Sponsor Tech Showcase

Event Data Centre World Asia 2025 Dates Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 9, 2025 Location Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Basement 2, Hall E, Stand F90 Registration https://www.gevme.com/DCWA25/?utm_source=exhibitor&utm_medium=006Py00000EeOJhIAN&utm_campaign=AzbilCorporation

(Free registration for Visitor Pass) Product Showcase Building Automation



Intelligent Building Management System A fully open-architecture platform that monitors and controls the entire building ecosystem. It provides a unified dashboard to manage IT loads and building systems, which is essential for achieving PUE targets.

Chiller Plant Digital Twin A virtual replica that uses AI to simulate optimization strategies, detect anomalies, and provide real-time insights for improving chiller plant operations and enhancing efficiency. Speaking Session Presentation Title:



Enhancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: Chiller Plant Optimization Meets Digital Twin Innovations



Date: 8 Oct 2025

Time: 12:00 – 12:20 (SG Time)

Venue: Critical Infrastructure Theatre, Hall F, Basement 2, Sands Expo and Convention Centre

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2025 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced its participation as a Gold sponsor and exhibitor at Data Centre World Asia (DCWA) 2025. As Asia's largest data center show, part of Tech Week Singapore, DCWA will take place on October 8 and 9, 2025 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. The event is expected to bring together over 26,000 attendees and showcase solutions from global tech leaders and solution providers who are shaping the future of data centers.As a leading company in the automation industry, Azbil aims to strengthen its connections with key decision makers and showcase its technology-driven solutions to help data centers across Asia enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability of their operations. Azbil's regional team will demonstrate a proactive, data-driven approach to operational efficiency and performance optimization of data centers.Highlights include its innovative Building Automation solutions and specialized services, an intelligent building management system (IBMS), and a chiller plant digital twin that uses AI analytics to achieve improved Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and stable operations.Event overviewFor details, please visit the following website.https://www.singaporetechnologyweek.com/data-centre-worldBased on the azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil is contributing "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.https://www.azbil.com/

