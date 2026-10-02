Se7en Friday manages production staging for Singapore National Day Parade

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – Se7en Friday Pte Ltd, an event management company in Singapore, provided show-calling services for the National Day Parade 2026 (NDP 2026) at the National Stadium on 9 August. The company fielded four experienced show-callers across three months of planning and rehearsals leading up to show day. It also planned and ran the appreciation event held after the parade for the participants, volunteers, and crew behind the production.NDP 2026 returned to the National Stadium for the first time since 2016 and played to a capacity crowd of about 42,000, the largest National Day Parade audience in a decade. Staged under the theme "Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!", the show ran across six chapters on an arrow-shaped stage measuring 162 metres long and 74 metres at its widest, served by six stage lifts and eight tunnel entrances and exits. More than 2,600 performers and 36 artistes took part alongside 32 marching contingents and 1,271 civilian participants, according to the NDP 2026 organising committee. The production carried 1,654 entertainment lighting fixtures and over 170 special effects machines, and featured NDP's first indoor drone display, in which 300 drones flew 30 metres above a stadium floor occupied by performers.Show-calling is the discipline that commits all of that to a single running order. Working from a cue script, the show-caller calls each segment change, performer entry, lighting state, audio cue, video roll and effect in sequence over headset to the crews and stage managers executing them. What separates a parade from a corporate show is that there is no reset. The running order cannot be paused or restarted, so a late cue does not delay the show. It puts the performers, the drones, the lighting, and the broadcast feed out of alignment with one another for as long as it takes to recover. Se7en Friday's show-callers worked through the full rehearsal ladder, including the combined rehearsals, the two National Education shows, and the previews on 25 July and 1 August, building and testing the cue stack and the contingency calls for weather, timing overruns, and equipment faults. This same level of show control and precision underpins Se7en Friday's work in dinner and dance event management and large-scale corporate productions.The appreciation event that followed the parade was planned and run by the same team, covering catering, event decoration, master of ceremonies services, and the games and segments that made up the programme. Because the team producing it had worked the production from planning through to show day, the event was built by people who knew the schedule the participants had been keeping. For the organisers, it also placed a single supplier in charge of both the show-calling and the appreciation event, rather than a second vendor briefed from scratch once the parade was over.Henry Tan, Events and Managing Director at Se7en Friday, said the engagement was decided in rehearsal."A show this size is not difficult because it is big, it is difficult because nothing waits. If a cue lands a second late, the performers, the drones, and every light in the building are a second out of alignment, and there is no way to take it back. So most of the work happened in the stadium in the weeks before, building the cue stack and deciding in advance what we would do if something went wrong, which meant that on the night there was nothing left to decide. The appreciation event was the other half of it. For months everybody on this project had been working to somebody else's cue, and that was the one evening the people who built the show got to sit down and be looked after."The same cue scripting, stage management, and rehearsal practice apply to the company's commercial work at a smaller scale. Se7en Friday runs conference and seminar event management, dinner and dance events, product launches and openings, family days and retreats, and livestreamed and hybrid events, using an in-house production team with its own warehousing and logistics fleet and full-time crew.The NDP engagement is the largest application to date of the production discipline Se7en Friday applies to its corporate work. The company continues to operate from Singapore, serving government ministries, statutory boards, and corporate accounts. The direction Tan has set out is for the company to continue operating as a single production partner across the full run of an event, from cue scripting and technical delivery through to the events that follow it, rather than as a supplier engaged for one component of a programme.https://www.se7enfriday.com/

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