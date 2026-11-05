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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Average startup capital per new business doubled to $800,000

November 05, 2026 | 11:56
(0) user say
Business formation and capital inflows picked up across Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2026, with new and returning enterprises and registered capital both rising.
Average registered capital per new business reached $800,000, up 110.6 per cent on year
Source: NSO

More than 243,600 businesses were newly established or resumed operations in the first 10 months of 2026, averaging 24,400 a month, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance. Total additional registered capital reached nearly VND5.8 quadrillion ($227 billion), up 11.6 per cent on-year.

In October alone, nearly 12,600 businesses were newly established with registered capital of around VND254.8 trillion ($10 billion), up 8.7 per cent in number and 45 per cent in capital from the previous month. However, registered employees fell 12.1 per cent to nearly 66,300.

Compared with October 2025, the number of newly established businesses decreased 29.9 per cent, while registered capital increased 47.7 per cent. Average registered capital per new business reached VND20.2 billion ($790,000), up 110.6 per cent. Meanwhile, nearly 11,100 businesses resumed operations, representing a 27.4 per cent increase from the previous month.

In the first 10 months of 2026, nearly 162,300 businesses were newly registered, with total registered capital of VND2.14 quadrillion ($84 billion) and nearly 799,400 registered employees.

Compared with the same period in 2025, the number of newly established businesses declined 0.4 per cent, while registered employment fell 17.4 per cent. In contrast, registered capital increased 34.3 per cent. Average registered capital per newly established business reached VND13.2 billion ($515,000), up 34.8 per cent on-year.

In addition, nearly 81,400 businesses resumed operations during the period, down 12.5 per cent on-year. Combined, the number of newly established businesses and those resuming operations exceeded 243,600, down 4.8 per cent compared with the same period last year.

By economic sector, services accounted for the largest number of newly established businesses, at nearly 120,600, down 3.4 per cent on-year. Industry and construction recorded nearly 40,000 new businesses, up 9.1 per cent, while agriculture, forestry, and fisheries saw 1,697 newly established businesses, an increase of 10.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, nearly 92,000 businesses temporarily suspended operations for a fixed period during the first 10 months, down 12.7 per cent on-year. More than 33,700 businesses ceased operations while awaiting dissolution procedures, down 42.3 per cent, while nearly 56,300 completed dissolution procedures, up 109.8 per cent compared with the same period last year. On average, approximately 18,200 businesses exited the market each month during the period.

In October alone, 4,726 businesses registered temporary suspension of operations for a fixed period, while 8,032 ceased operations pending dissolution procedures and 7,513 completed dissolution procedures. The number of businesses completing dissolution procedures increased 65.6 per cent on-year.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
NSO newly-established enterprises

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