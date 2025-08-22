Corporate

AstraZeneca Vietnam office in Hanoi receives LEED Gold certification

August 22, 2025 | 11:50
(0) user say
AstraZeneca Vietnam announced on August 21 that it has been awarded the LEED Gold certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its new office in Hanoi, marking an important milestone in its sustainable development strategy and long-term commitment in Vietnam.

AstraZeneca has cooperated with the country's healthcare sector for over 30 years to deliver advanced health solutions to the community. AstraZeneca is the first innovative biopharmaceutical company in Vietnam to receive LEED Gold certification from the USGBC, underscoring its efforts to establish a green working environment and implement its global sustainable development strategy.

AstraZeneca Vietnam office in Hanoi receives LEED Gold certification
Achieving LEED Gold certification confirms AstraZeneca Vietnam's commitment to creating a sustainable workplace for its employees and the wider community. Photo: AstraZeneca

Work started on the new AstraZeneca Vietnam office in Hanoi in October 2024, incorporating the global iWork design standard to fully support a flexible, collaborative, and innovative work model.

Modern amenities, including ergonomic seating, contemporary private and shared workspaces, and friendly relaxation areas, are scientifically arranged to enhance employees' health, wellbeing, and productivity. This aligns with AstraZeneca's long-term strategy to deliver a comprehensive work experience for its team, fostering innovative thinking.

The LEED v4 Interior Design and Construction: Commercial Interiors certification is a leading green building standard, featuring a rigorous rating system for water efficiency to reduce municipal water use, indoor air quality, natural lighting and quality views, sustainable design measures, energy efficiency, preference for local solutions, the use of sustainable building materials, waste reduction, and improved collaboration among project teams from design to construction.

Atul Tandon, general director of AstraZeneca Vietnam, said, "We are proud that our Hanoi office has been awarded the LEED Gold certification by the USGBC. This achievement showcases AstraZeneca's commitment to environmental management and sustainable development in Vietnam. The milestone reflects our efforts to create a healthier workplace for employees, minimise environmental impacts, and support Vietnam's national goal towards green growth. We hope our employees will continue to be inspired to drive innovation and deliver a positive uniqueness for the communities we serve."

AstraZeneca has invested $50 million in the AZ Forest initiative, focusing on reforestation and biodiversity conservation. This initiative is part of global efforts to manage environmental impacts, contributing to the achievement of its net-zero emissions goal. Guided by a philosophy that centres on human health and the planet, AstraZeneca Vietnam is progressively translating worldwide commitments into tangible local actions.

AstraZeneca Vietnam office in Hanoi receives LEED Gold certification
AstraZeneca Vietnam's office in Hanoi. Photo: AstraZeneca

The LEED Gold certification marks a key milestone in AstraZeneca Vietnam's pursuit of sustainable development goals, integrating innovation with environmental protection solutions and improving community welfare. It provides a strong foundation for AstraZeneca Vietnam to continue supporting society towards a healthy and sustainable future.

AstraZeneca takes action to drive sustainability AstraZeneca takes action to drive sustainability

With an increase in aging populations, a rising burden of chronic disease, and the growing impact of the climate crisis on health, health systems around the world are struggling to meet people's health needs. This strain is exacerbating existing inequities in healthcare, and vulnerable populations continue to be the most affected.
Promoting technology transfer for drug and vaccine production in Vietnam Promoting technology transfer for drug and vaccine production in Vietnam

The Health Strategy and Policy Institute (HSPI) under the Ministry of Health held a conference on December 25 to promote technology transfer for drug and vaccine production in Vietnam.
AstraZeneca Vietnam retains spot in 2025 top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards AstraZeneca Vietnam retains spot in 2025 top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards

AstraZeneca Vietnam was honored in the Outstanding CSR (corporate social responsibility) Activities category at the 2025 Top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards on July 15.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
AstraZeneca Vietnam AstraZeneca Vietnam Office Hanoi LEED Gold certification sustainable development

Healthcare Platform

