Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asian public finance leaders gather in Seoul to advance AI-driven governance

April 01, 2026 | 18:10
(0) user say
On March 31, the plenary conference of the Public Expenditure Management Network in Asia 2026 opened in Seoul. Deputy Minister of Finance Ta Anh Tuan, head of Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance delegation, attended.
Asian public finance leaders gather in Seoul to advance AI-driven governance
Deputy Minister of Finance Ta Anh Tuan, head of Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance delegation, attended PEMNA 2026

The event was chaired and opened by Hong Keun Park, Minister of Economy and Finance of South Korea, with more than 150 delegates from 12 countries and major international organisations, including the World Bank, the EU Delegation, and UNICEF.

In his opening remarks, Minister Hong Keun Park highlighted the growing importance of AI in fiscal management. He noted that AI applications improve budgetary efficiency and enhance transparency, enabling citizens to access public financial information more easily and monitor government activities.

Quoting naturalist Charles Darwin, “It is not the strongest or the most intelligent that survives, but the one most adaptable to change,” he stressed the urgent need for countries to adapt, accelerate digital transformation, and integrate AI into public financial management.

In the digital era, while collecting and processing fiscal data has become more convenient, no country can develop in isolation, he said. Strengthening international cooperation is therefore essential.

The conference served as a platform for countries to share both successes and lessons learned, enhancing their capacity to adapt to technological change, particularly AI, which is a key driver of sustainable development now and in the future.

In addition to the plenary session, the Vietnamese delegation will participate in parallel sessions across three Communities of Practice related to budgets management, the treasury, and revenue systems.

Regarding the event's future direction, Minister Hong Keun Park noted that since its establishment in 2012, the conference has contributed significantly to reforms, innovation, and trust-building in public financial management across countries.

He expressed confidence that the conference would continue to strengthen its position as a platform for cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Asian public finance leaders gather in Seoul to advance AI-driven governance
Opening session of PEMNA 2026

Lalita M. Moorty, director for East Asia and the Pacific at the World Bank, pointed out that shrinking global fiscal space is placing increasing pressure on governments to maintain budget discipline. In this context, building transparent public financial systems and effectively applying AI can improve control, optimise expenditure, and enhance revenue collection. The World Bank is actively supporting countries in the region in advancing this transition.

Walter Van Hattum, head of Trade and Economic Section at the EU Delegation to South Korea, noted that the EU was adapting to become more agile in an increasingly unpredictable global environment. The EU aims to expand cooperation with regional partners, encouraging digital transformation and modernising public financial management through AI and cloud computing.

Both World Bank and EU representatives underscored that innovation must be safe and inclusive, ensuring that no country or group is left behind. They also recognised the conference's important role in convening plenary sessions that enable countries to exchange experiences.

Yung Lee, president of the Korea Institute of Public Finance, explained that the conference represented not only a milestone but also a strong commitment by participating countries to improving public financial governance. Digital transformation, he noted, goes beyond technology, encompassing institutional reform and human resource development.

Asian public finance leaders gather in Seoul to advance AI-driven governance
MoF delegation at PEMNA 2026

The conference also featured a dedicated discussion session on “Leveraging digital transformation for smarter public finance: Opportunities, risks, and early lessons.” Representatives from the Philippines, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, and South Korea shared experiences in applying AI in public financial management, particularly in building and governing big data systems.

The Philippines introduced its Budget and Treasury Management System, which enables real-time financial management and integrates data across ministries. Cambodia is adopting a platform-based model and developing a digital architecture to avoid system fragmentation. Timor-Leste is focusing on four strategic pillars: legal framework, systems, human resources, and infrastructure, while strengthening data connectivity from the central to the local level.

IMF mission in Hanoi for policy talks with MoF IMF mission in Hanoi for policy talks with MoF

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong has met with an International Monetary Fund mission to review macroeconomic developments and discuss fiscal policy directions.
Digital green transformation drives sustainable growth Digital green transformation drives sustainable growth

Digital transformation is no longer merely a technological trend but a critical enabler for achieving green growth, helping optimise resource management, save energy, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.
Workday expands into Vietnam and scales Southeast Asia presence Workday expands into Vietnam and scales Southeast Asia presence

Workday, Inc., an AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, on March 31 announced a strategic expansion of operations into Vietnam.

By Minh Vu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) PEMNA digital transformation AI

Related Contents

Digital green transformation drives sustainable growth

Digital green transformation drives sustainable growth

MoF proposes 20 per cent tax on unlisted securities transfers

MoF proposes 20 per cent tax on unlisted securities transfers

IMF mission in Hanoi for policy talks with MoF

IMF mission in Hanoi for policy talks with MoF

Vietnam seeks UK expertise to advance IFC vision

Vietnam seeks UK expertise to advance IFC vision

Vietnam pushes green transition with Japan’s $320 million ODA support

Vietnam pushes green transition with Japan’s $320 million ODA support

Vietnam and Switzerland boost sci-tech cooperation

Vietnam and Switzerland boost sci-tech cooperation

Corti launches Symphony medical coding with 25% accuracy advantage

Corti launches Symphony medical coding with 25% accuracy advantage

Japan extends ¥50 billion loan for green transformation programme

Japan extends ¥50 billion loan for green transformation programme

Workday expands into Vietnam and scales Southeast Asia presence

Workday expands into Vietnam and scales Southeast Asia presence

The 20th anniversary of AWS: Vietnam and the next chapter of cloud and AI

The 20th anniversary of AWS: Vietnam and the next chapter of cloud and AI

Digital green transformation drives sustainable growth

Digital green transformation drives sustainable growth

MoF proposes 20 per cent tax on unlisted securities transfers

MoF proposes 20 per cent tax on unlisted securities transfers

Latest News ⁄ World News

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020