Workday expands into Vietnam and scales Southeast Asia presence

Workday, Inc., an AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, on March 31 announced a strategic expansion of operations into Vietnam.

This expansion is underpinned by an ecosystem of five global and regional partners, all dedicated to meeting the growing local demand for digital transformation.

This expansion marks a deepening commitment to Southeast Asia, fuelled by regional demand for a trusted, user-centric AI platform to manage people, finances, and AI agents. Following the acquisition of Paradox, Workday now has a presence of nearly 300 professionals across its Ho Chi Minh City and Danang offices.

“Vietnam is at the heart of the digital acceleration reshaping how businesses in ASEAN grow and empower their people,” said Fabio Tiviti, group vice president of Field Strategy & Operations at Workday.

He added that the expansion reflects more than market entry, with the company tapping into Vietnam’s talent pool to support the next phase of AI-driven innovation.

Through its partner ecosystem, Workday aims to provide local expertise to help Vietnamese organisations scale and unlock enterprise AI. Initial partners include Amaris, Deloitte, FPT Information Systems, Rolling Arrays, and VSOL.

“As Vietnamese organisations prioritise growth, the strength of Workday’s partner ecosystem combines enterprise-grade platform innovation with deep local expertise,” said Rogerio Almeida, group vice president of International Partner Ecosystem at Workday.

Local firms are already adopting the platform. “We view Workday as a long-term strategic choice, given its ability to deliver real-time insights and the operational agility needed to lead a people-centric organisation in an AI-driven future,” said Nguyen Trinh Thuy Trang, COO of Coteccons.

Workday brings the expertise of supporting more than 11,500 organisations globally to Vietnam’s evolving business landscape. From its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore, Workday’s regional presence now spans Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

With a deep pool of local tech talent and a robust partner ecosystem, Vietnam is central to Workday’s vision of shaping the future of work across ASEAN and beyond.

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