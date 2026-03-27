Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IMF mission in Hanoi for policy talks with MoF

March 27, 2026 | 11:09
(0) user say
Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong has met with an International Monetary Fund mission to review macroeconomic developments and discuss fiscal policy directions.

On March 26, the meeting took place at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) headquarters in Hanoi with a mission led by Martin Sommer, a division chief at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The talks reaffirmed continued cooperation to safeguard stability and support sustainable growth.

IMF mission in Hanoi for policy talks with MoF
Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister Phuong expressed appreciation to the IMF mission for its regular engagements with the MoF, as well as for the time and effort devoted to studying, analysing, and assessing Vietnam’s macroeconomic situation and economic development.

Addressing cooperation ties, Deputy Minister Phuong said, "In recent years, cooperation between Vietnam and the IMF has been implemented effectively, substantively, and with increasing depth. Policy advisory programmes, technical assistance, and capacity-building training have contributed to enhancing the analytical and policymaking capabilities of government officials, particularly in macroeconomic management and fiscal policy."

"Looking ahead, Vietnam hopes to continue receiving comprehensive support from the IMF through technical assistance, training, in-depth policy advice, updated analytical models, and international experience sharing. These efforts will help improve fiscal and macroeconomic policymaking, enhance data quality, and strengthen monitoring and policy advisory capacity," he said.

Deputy Minister Phuong acknowledged the IMF’s recommendations and asserted that the MoF would work closely with relevant government agencies, international organisations, and development partners to ensure financial safety and stability, while reinforcing sustainable long-term economic growth.

According to Deputy Minister Phuong, the continued support of international organisations such as the IMF will be a critical resource in helping Vietnam achieve its goals of sustainable, adaptive, and integrated development.

At the meeting, IMF’s Martin Sommer thanked Deputy Minister Phuong for the provision of an overview of Vietnam’s macroeconomic situation in the first months of 2026, including developments in the state budget, capital mobilisation and public debt management, the corporate bond market, as well as fiscal policy directions and measures for the rest of the year.

IMF mission in Hanoi for policy talks with MoF

Deputy Minister Phuong and the IMF’s counterpart focused their discussions on economic policy orientations in the context of a volatile 2026, while also analysing the necessity of maintaining macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation amid pressures from energy prices and global geopolitical conflicts.

IMF’s Sommer congratulated Vietnam on its strong growth performance last year, accompanied by low inflation, the positive outcomes in growth, macroeconomic stability, and fiscal effectiveness, reflecting the country’s sound policy direction.

He noted that the IMF recommends that Vietnam should not pursue high growth at all costs, but instead prioritise strengthening the financial system and diversifying sustainable sources of budget revenue.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy Minister Phuong and IMF mission lead reaffirmed their commitment to continued technical cooperation and data sharing to optimise the government’s economic management over the next five years.

Finance ministry urges SOEs to lead tech drive for growth Finance ministry urges SOEs to lead tech drive for growth

Chairing a conference on March 19 to outline priorities for the months ahead, Minister Nguyen Van Thang underscored the pivotal role of state-owned enterprises under the Ministry of Finance’s purview.
DPM Nguyen Chi Dung meets Vietnamese experts in Germany to boost innovation ties DPM Nguyen Chi Dung meets Vietnamese experts in Germany to boost innovation ties

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has met with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals based in Germany and across Europe to discuss cooperation in key technology and economic sectors.
MoF moves to cut fuel tax amid global oil volatility MoF moves to cut fuel tax amid global oil volatility

The Ministry of Finance has proposed halving environmental protection tax on petrol and diesel to ease cost pressures amid volatile global oil prices.

By Minh Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Macroeconomic stability dialogue Deputy Minister Finance IMF mission review Fiscal policy directions Sustainable growth cooperation MOF

Related Contents

Vietnam seeks UK expertise to advance IFC vision

Vietnam seeks UK expertise to advance IFC vision

DPM Nguyen Chi Dung meets Vietnamese experts in Germany to boost innovation ties

DPM Nguyen Chi Dung meets Vietnamese experts in Germany to boost innovation ties

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

ICBC pledges deeper financial cooperation with Vietnam

ICBC pledges deeper financial cooperation with Vietnam

Vietnam-Switzerland ties gain momentum

Vietnam-Switzerland ties gain momentum

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

Financial sector charts next steps as Party Congress convenes

Financial sector charts next steps as Party Congress convenes

Vietnam and Kanagawa strengthen business and investment ties

Vietnam and Kanagawa strengthen business and investment ties

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

South Korea helps Vietnam push energy-saving investments in industrial sector

South Korea helps Vietnam push energy-saving investments in industrial sector

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

Economic growth hinges on regional powerhouses to hit 2025 targets

Short-term traders highlight risk from securities tax change

Short-term traders highlight risk from securities tax change

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

UK-Vietnam conference advances IFC roadmap

UK-Vietnam conference advances IFC roadmap

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

EarBalance rebrands, launches Singapore's first OTC hearing aid

EarBalance rebrands, launches Singapore's first OTC hearing aid

Voicecomm Technology announces 2025 annual results

Voicecomm Technology announces 2025 annual results

Cyber Security Summit Australia 2026 announces 31st edition

Cyber Security Summit Australia 2026 announces 31st edition

Highway Holdings receives Nasdaq minimum price deficiency notice

Highway Holdings receives Nasdaq minimum price deficiency notice

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020