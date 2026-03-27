IMF mission in Hanoi for policy talks with MoF

On March 26, the meeting took place at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) headquarters in Hanoi with a mission led by Martin Sommer, a division chief at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The talks reaffirmed continued cooperation to safeguard stability and support sustainable growth.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister Phuong expressed appreciation to the IMF mission for its regular engagements with the MoF, as well as for the time and effort devoted to studying, analysing, and assessing Vietnam’s macroeconomic situation and economic development.

Addressing cooperation ties, Deputy Minister Phuong said, "In recent years, cooperation between Vietnam and the IMF has been implemented effectively, substantively, and with increasing depth. Policy advisory programmes, technical assistance, and capacity-building training have contributed to enhancing the analytical and policymaking capabilities of government officials, particularly in macroeconomic management and fiscal policy."

"Looking ahead, Vietnam hopes to continue receiving comprehensive support from the IMF through technical assistance, training, in-depth policy advice, updated analytical models, and international experience sharing. These efforts will help improve fiscal and macroeconomic policymaking, enhance data quality, and strengthen monitoring and policy advisory capacity," he said.

Deputy Minister Phuong acknowledged the IMF’s recommendations and asserted that the MoF would work closely with relevant government agencies, international organisations, and development partners to ensure financial safety and stability, while reinforcing sustainable long-term economic growth.

According to Deputy Minister Phuong, the continued support of international organisations such as the IMF will be a critical resource in helping Vietnam achieve its goals of sustainable, adaptive, and integrated development.

At the meeting, IMF’s Martin Sommer thanked Deputy Minister Phuong for the provision of an overview of Vietnam’s macroeconomic situation in the first months of 2026, including developments in the state budget, capital mobilisation and public debt management, the corporate bond market, as well as fiscal policy directions and measures for the rest of the year.

Deputy Minister Phuong and the IMF’s counterpart focused their discussions on economic policy orientations in the context of a volatile 2026, while also analysing the necessity of maintaining macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation amid pressures from energy prices and global geopolitical conflicts.

IMF’s Sommer congratulated Vietnam on its strong growth performance last year, accompanied by low inflation, the positive outcomes in growth, macroeconomic stability, and fiscal effectiveness, reflecting the country’s sound policy direction.

He noted that the IMF recommends that Vietnam should not pursue high growth at all costs, but instead prioritise strengthening the financial system and diversifying sustainable sources of budget revenue.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy Minister Phuong and IMF mission lead reaffirmed their commitment to continued technical cooperation and data sharing to optimise the government’s economic management over the next five years.

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