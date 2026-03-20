Vietnam ranks among top 50 happiest countries in 2026

According to the World Happiness Report 2026, published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford on March 19, Vietnam ranks 46th out of 147 countries, placing it among the world’s top 50 happiest nations.

Vietnam's ranking remains unchanged from 2025, representing a significant improvement from 54th in 2024 and 65th in 2023.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam trails behind Singapore (36th) but ahead of Thailand (52nd), the Philippines (56th), Malaysia (71st), Indonesia (87th), Laos (92nd), Cambodia (121st), and Myanmar (129th). Notably, several major Asian economies rank lower, including Japan (61st), China (65th), and South Korea (67th).

In addition, Vietnam is among the countries that have seen big gains in happiness compared over the 2006–2010 period, alongside China, Mongolia, the Philippines, Togo, and Nicaragua. This reflects a clear improvement in the life satisfaction of the Vietnamese people.

Nordic countries once again lead the rankings. Finland is still in a group of one at the top, followed by Iceland, Denmark, and Costa Rica in a group of three. Sweden and Norway complete the top six, followed by the Netherlands, Israel, Luxembourg, and Switzerland to round out the top 10. Costa Rica’s rise to fourth marks the highest ever ranking for a Latin American country.

Countries affected by conflict continue to rank at the bottom of the rankings. In 2026, Afghanistan once again ranks last (147th), followed closely by Sierra Leone (146th), Malawi (145th), Zimbabwe (144th), and Botswana (143rd).

Countries are ranked according to their self-assessed life evaluations averaged over the years 2023–2025. The data is primarily drawn from surveys and numerous analyses by researchers, covering factors such as social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

Vietnam is the third happiest place in Asia Vietnam is the third-happiest place to live in Asia, trailing behind Taiwan and Singapore, according to the 2025 World Happiness Report.

Vietnam jumps four places in World Happiness Report 2021 (Infographics) Vietnam has moved up four places to rank 79th in the United Nations-sponsored World Happiness Report 2021.