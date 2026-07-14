ASEAN fairs open new chapter for regional trade

The agreement was made at the ASEAN Furniture Industries Council (AFIC) Leadership Meeting on June 25-27 in Hanoi between the HawaExpo in Vietnam, EFE in Malaysia, IFFINA+ in Indonesia, and PIFS in the Philippines.

This event takes place as the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA) assumes the role of chairman of AFIC for the 2026–2028 term. This is the first time a Vietnamese wood industry association has held the position.

Delegates from member countries attending the AFIC Leadership Meeting in Hanoi

The cooperation agreement is regarded as one of the key initiatives marking the beginning of HAWA’s AFIC chairmanship. The primary objective is to build a unified trade exhibition, promotion, and connection ecosystem to strengthen the global recognition of the AFIC furniture fair series as a world-class sourcing destination where international buyers can access a rich array of manufacturing capabilities, designs, materials, craftsmanship, technology, and interior solutions.

According to experts, ASEAN stands out as one of the world's most critical manufacturing and export centres for furniture and interior products, powered by a dynamic network of enterprises, a skilled workforce, and diverse raw material resources.

The World Furniture Outlook report by CSIL notes that Southeast Asia has long solidified its position as a core global hub for furniture manufacturing and export, with the entire region currently contributing over $23 billion in annual exports to leading markets across Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Export furniture exhibitions in various countries play a pivotal role in driving regional trade promotion

However, under the new realities of international trade, key consumer markets are imposing increasingly stringent requirements, ranging from origin verification and traceability to sustainability compliance. In response to these next-generation technical barriers, stronger regional cooperation has become essential to enhancing collective competitiveness, then project a distinct regional identity to stand out in a discerning global market.

Nguyen Quoc Khanh, AFIC chairman for the 2026–2028 term, said when global buyers look for sourcing destinations, Southeast Asia should not be presented as a collection of separate markets.

"Instead, customers should see a complete ecosystem in which countries complement one another rather than compete against one another. With sufficient connectivity and a shared vision, ASEAN will not only be a manufacturing base, but also a region that shapes and creates value,” Khanh said.

This collaborative spirit was also underscored by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri during his reception of the AFIC delegation.

"Close cooperation among ASEAN nations is an inevitable requirement to enhance collective competitiveness and protect the region's market share on the global trade map," Tri said.

The signing ceremony between four ASEAN furniture fairs

To realise these strategic goals, the four parties have committed to developing a comprehensive, year-round cross-promotional ecosystem. This involves synchronising all marketing resources across multichannel media platforms, print publications, and on-site promotions.

To ensure that the commitments under the MoU are implemented effectively, the parties have established the AFIC Fair Series Coordination Committee. Comprising representatives from all four countries, the committee will convene quarterly coordination meetings and conduct a performance review at an annual conference. This governance mechanism is intended to ensure professional implementation and maximise added value for the regional business community.

Under HAWA's chairmanship, the trade fair alliance will align closely with broader AFIC industry priorities. These include developing legal supply chains, strengthening traceability, promoting green products, elevating design capabilities, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in meeting international compliance standards.

In its role as the AFIC chair, HAWA aims to drive impactful cooperative initiatives, bringing the ASEAN furniture business community closer to global commercial opportunities, while solidifying Southeast Asia's reputation as a dynamic, creative, and reliable hub of the global furniture industry.

Wood sector sees signs of recovery Despite Vietnam’s export market still being fraught with challenges, businesses in the wood industry are expediting measures to bring about a recovery for the sector.

HawaExpo 2025 furniture fair to open in Ho Chi Minh City HawaExpo 2025, a fair for Vietnamese-made furniture and wooden products for export, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from March 5-7.