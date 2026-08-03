Cboe completes sale of Cboe Australia to TMX Group

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today announced it has completed the sale of Cboe Australia (now TMX Australia Exchange) to TMX Group Limited (TMX Group).

"Over the past year, Cboe has taken decisive steps to refocus our business, concentrate resources on our core strengths and invest in our most compelling growth opportunities. The sale of Cboe Australia is a part of that strategy, allowing us to further align our organization and capital with our long-term priorities," said Prashant Bhatia, EVP, Head of Enterprise Strategy & Corporate Development at Cboe. "Looking ahead, Cboe remains committed to maintaining a strong presence in Asia Pacific – a strategically important region where demand for Cboe's U.S. equities, derivatives, market data and educational offerings continues to accelerate."

Cboe's planned sale of Cboe Canada to TMX Group, announced in April alongside its planned sale of Cboe Australia, is expected to close at a later date, subject to local regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.