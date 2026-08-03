APSIC and Schuelke launch hospital hygiene excellence award

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2026 - The Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC), in collaboration with Schuelke, has launched the APSIC Environment Hygiene Excellence Award, a programme to recognise hospitals that demonstrate excellence in environmental hygiene and infection prevention across the Asia Pacific region. The programme was announced today at the APSIC 2026 Congress.

APSIC Executive Committee (ExCo) members and APSIC Environment Hygiene Excellence Award (APSIC EHEA) Expert Panel representatives at APSIC 2026 Malaysia. Pictured from left are Prof. Doo Ryeon Chung, Dr. Zhiyong Zong, Prof. Surinder Pada, Ms. Lily Lang Ren Lee, Dr. Namita Jaggi, Prof. Wing Hong Seto, Prof. Moi Lin Ling, Ms. Glenys Harrington and Ms. Patricia Tai-Yin Ching. The APSIC EHEA Expert Panel comprises Prof. Moi Lin Ling (Programme Chair), Prof. Anucha Apisarnthanarak (APSIC President, not pictured), Ms. Patricia Tai-Yin Ching (APSIC Vice President), Prof. Surinder Pada, Dr. Namita Jaggi and Prof. Sasheela Sri La Ponnampalavanar (not pictured).

Promote awareness and adoption of best practices in environmental hygiene across healthcare institutions in Asia Pacific.

Provide hospitals with structured tools to assess performance and identify opportunities for improvement.

Enable benchmarking and knowledge exchange among healthcare institutions to advance infection prevention standards regionally.

Environmental hygiene is a critical component of infection prevention and patient safety, yet standards and implementation of environmental hygiene vary significantly across the region's healthcare settings. The new programme aims to raise awareness, strengthen best practices, and support hospitals to improve environmental hygiene through a structured, scientifically guided framework.Participating hospitals will be evaluated using APSIC-developed guidelines and audit criteria, with assessments conducted through an independent scientific framework led by an APSIC-appointed expert panel comprising infection prevention specialists from across the region."Environmental hygiene is fundamental to infection prevention and patient safety, yet often under-recognised. This initiative brings renewed focus to raising standards across healthcare systems in Asia Pacific," said Professor Moi Lin Ling, APSIC Programme Chair, APSIC Environment Hygiene Excellence AwardThrough this regional collaboration, APSIC and Schuelke aim to:Shortlisted hospitals will receive expert-led educational support, including regional webinars and on-site training sessions, to help strengthen infection prevention strategies and improve operational environmental hygiene practices. Finalists will undergo an on-site audit by APSIC experts, and winners will be honoured at the APSIC 2028 Congress."As a long-standing partner in infection prevention, Schuelke is committed to supporting healthcare institutions in advancing environmental hygiene standards through scientific collaboration and education," said Patrick Kaminski, President and CEO, Schuelke Asia Pacific.The programme represents one of the first coordinated regional efforts to standardise, assess, and recognise excellence in environmental hygiene across healthcare systems in Asia Pacific. By combining scientific criteria, expert review, and practical education, the initiative is designed to support meaningful and measurable improvements in hospital hygiene, patient safety, and infection prevention outcomes.Healthcare institutions interested in participating in the programme can find more information at www.ehea.health

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Learn more about APSIC at: https://apsic-apac.org/

Learn more about Schuelke at: https://www.schuelke.com