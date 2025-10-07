Muong Thanh Group has launched the fourth season of its children’s painting contest ‘Travelling with Muong Thanh - Vietnam Through My Eyes,’ reaffirming efforts to integrate cultural and artistic activities into the promotion of tourism and the national image.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on October 2, Le Thi Thu Nguyet, director of Marketing and Communications of Muong Thanh Group, said this year’s contest carries particular significance as it coincides with several important national events. “We hope that through each submission, children will express their knowledge, feelings, and aspirations as the younger generation for a beautiful and humane Vietnam. This is not only an artistic playground, but also a way to inspire creativity and a sense of responsibility in the next generation,” said Nguyet.

She added that this year’s theme offers children the freedom to depict their homeland, from natural landscapes and cultural traditions to aspirations for peace and integration.

“The strong participation of parents, schools, and art clubs nationwide reflects both the lasting appeal of the initiative and the community’s shared commitment to nurturing future generations as tourism ambassadors through art,” Nguyet explained.

Art and culture take lead in promoting Vietnam’S tourism

First held in 2022, the contest has become an annual platform for children aged 6–15, attracting thousands of submissions and fostering national pride while promoting Vietnam’s landscapes, culture, and people to international audiences.

Similarly, Pan Pacific Hanoi, in collaboration with the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, earlier this year hosted the award ceremony for the children’s painting competition ‘The World Around Me’, part of the Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Awards 2025.

Held at in April and May, the event honoured 14 promising young artists while reinforcing Hanoi’s reputation as a destination where culture, art, and tourism converge. The competition was designed to provide a creative platform for young artists, including students and graduates from fine arts institutions in Hanoi as well as Vietnamese citizens with disabilities aged 12 to 35.

Wee Wei Ling, director of Sustainability Partnerships, Lifestyles, and Assets at Pan Pacific Hotels Group, said, “I was truly inspired by the participation of disabled artists. Each painting is a story of resilience. Such initiatives are expected to create distinctive touchpoints, offering visitors more profound engagement with Vietnamese culture through contemporary art.”

Beyond the hospitality sector, international organisations are also adopting this approach as an effective means to boost Vietnam’s image abroad. A collection of 150 artworks from the international painting competition ‘Radiant Vietnam’ was displayed from June 21 to July 6 across cultural centres and galleries in Saint-Herblain, Lorient, and Paris.

The exhibition was organised by Art Space Association in collaboration with A2Z Paris Gallery, the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, the Vietnam Bretagne Sud Association, and Vietinter Foods, as part of the Toucher Arts project. The competition for the display, which took place February-April, attracted nearly 1,000 submissions from Vietnamese people in 17 countries, divided into two age groups. In Vietnam, 30 provinces and 35 schools joined.

According to Hoang Thu Trang, president of the Art Space Association, France was chosen for its strong cultural tourism and exhibition network, offering an effective platform to present Vietnamese art to a wider audience. “The exhibition allows international audiences to experience Vietnam’s culture and creativity through the eyes of its young artists,” said Trang.

Highlighting the role of art in promoting cultural tourism, artists Anthony Phuong and Léa Ziwei Li-Phuong, founders of A2Z Paris Gallery, said the exhibition allowed French audiences to engage with Vietnam’s cultural identity in new ways. “We are truly excited that the French public will have the chance to explore the diversity and richness of Vietnamese culture through these exhibited works. What is remarkable is that even the 12–17 age group applied modern techniques and creative exploration, producing works beyond our expectations,” said Phuong.