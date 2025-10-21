UOB Vietnam promotes ecotourism in Quang Tri's 'Kingdom of Caves'

From left to right, Pham Hong Thai, director of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Paul Kim, head of personal financial services at UOB Vietnam, and Nguyen Chau A, CEO of Oxalis Adventure, at the MoU signing ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City

Under this special partnership, UOB cardholders across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam will enjoy a 10 per cent discount on Oxalis tours, offering rare access to Vietnam’s UNESCO-recognised natural wonders and encouraging more sustainable travel choices.

As part of the collaboration, UOB Vietnam will launch a year-end rewards programme exclusively for Vietnamese customers. The top 10 customers with the highest accumulated points across banking products will be awarded a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to Son Doong, the world’s largest cave, often described as “the trip of a lifetime”.

This partnership is a continuation of UOB’s commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything it does.

“We believe banking should go beyond transactions. It should be about creating moments that matter. The power of partnerships to unlock potential, not just in business, but in communities, in nature, and in people. This collaboration is a testament to that belief," said Paul Kim, head of personal financial services at UOB Vietnam. “Through this partnership with Oxalis, we’re proud to offer our customers a chance to experience Vietnam’s natural heritage in a way that’s deeply personal, immersive, and unforgettable.”

Oxalis Adventure, Vietnam’s leading adventure travel company, is globally recognised for its responsible tourism model and world-class caving tours in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Nguyen Chau A, CEO of Oxalis Adventure, said, “Together with UOB Vietnam and the National Park management board, we aim to share the opportunities to explore the beauty of nature in Quang Tri, especially Son Doong, with explorers who value meaningful, high-quality experiences and a deep connection with nature.”

With only 1,000 guests permitted annually and tours often booked out 1-1.5 years in advance, the Son Doong expedition is one of the world’s most exclusive and coveted adventure experiences. Since its launch in 2013, it has welcomed over 8,500 explorers and contributed significantly to local economic development and conservation efforts.

The collaboration also comes at a time when adventure travel in Asia-Pacific is experiencing a strong resurgence. According to the Adventure Travel Trade Association, guest numbers in 2023 nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, with hiking and trekking among the most in-demand activities across the region. Southeast Asia is now ranked among the top global destinations for adventure tourism.

Vietnam has been acclaimed as a paradise for cave enthusiasts by Wanderlust, a prestigious UK-based travel magazine. The publication highlighted Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park as a standout destination, renowned for its hundreds of magnificent caves and rich biodiversity. The park is home to 154 species of mammals and 314 species of birds, with several new species discovered in 2024, further underscoring the site's exceptional ecological value.

In addition, Travel + Leisure, another globally respected travel magazine, has named six caves in Quang Tri among the must-visit destinations for travelers exploring Vietnam. These include Son Doong, Hang En, Phong Nha Cave, Thien Duong Cave, the Tu Lan cave system, and Hang Va, each offering unique geological features and immersive adventure experiences.

The MoU signing ceremony marks a significant milestone in positioning Vietnam as a premier ecotourism destination in the region.

Pham Hong Thai, director of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, said, “The National Park highly appreciates the tripartite cooperation model between banks, businesses, and conservation agencies, which helps attract environmentally conscious visitors and enhance the value of the heritage. Collaborating with UOB, a bank with an international network, presents an opportunity to bring Phong Nha-Ke Bang closer to the premium customer community in the region, contributing to the spread of the message of nature conservation.”

The park welcomed more than 836,900 visitors in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting robust growth in the region’s tourism sector. Of this figure, domestic visitors accounted for over 688,000, a 2 per cent increase on-year. International arrivals exceeded 148,000, marking an impressive 18 per cent rise and indicating a clear recovery in inbound tourism.

The management board has set a target to surpass one million visitors by the end of the year, with a strategic focus on attracting more international tourists. This effort aims to reinforce Phong Nha-Ke Bang’s position as a leading destination for ecotourism and adventure travel in Vietnam.

Phong Nha-Ke Bang has been twice recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site, first in 2003 for its geological and geomorphological significance, and again in 2015 for its outstanding biodiversity.

