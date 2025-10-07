Efficiency entices players in logistics

Two Japanese companies, Kawanishi Warehouse and MOL Logistics, have become strategic shareholders of Toan Phat Logistics (TPL), which operates a refrigerated warehouse in Tay Ninh province. The warehouse is located in the Mekong Delta region, where agricultural production thrives.

On the adjacent site, Toan Phat Irradiation – which holds a 10 per cent stake in TPL – offers irradiation sterilisation services, enabling integrated solutions including pre-export storage. The warehouse has also obtained Halal certification, giving it a competitive edge in exports to Islamic countries.

Through its investment in TPL, MOL Logistics Vietnam, a subsidiary of MOL Logistics Japan, has established a system that combines its existing transport network with refrigerated storage capabilities, enabling it to meet the growing demand for cold chain logistics within Vietnam. This integration allows MOL Vietnam to address diverse international transport needs – primarily for agricultural and marine products – while contributing to the strengthening of Vietnam’s logistics infrastructure.

Osamu Sakurada, president and CEO of MOL Logistics, said, “We highly appreciate the efficient cold storage operations of Toan Phat Logistics. This is a key factor for the export of agricultural and aquatic products – industries that require strict temperature control and are expected to experience strong growth in the future.”

Elsewhere, in mid-September, Kuehne+Nagel and Lego Group opened a new regional distribution centre in Dong Nam. The centre will serve as a distribution hub for products manufactured at Lego’s newest factory in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the time of opening, the facility will cover 10,200sq.m and be equipped with bonded storage, specialised packing, and value-added services. Once fully complete and operational in 2026, it will process more than 150 containers per week, have capacity for 33,000 pallets, and span 16,360sq.m, providing sufficient capacity for growth.

Kuehne+Nagel will manage end-to-end logistics operations for the centre, including transport from Lego’s Vietnam factory and mainland China, customs clearance, bonded warehousing, sea freight, and delivery to local distribution centres throughout the region.

In early September, Japan’s Seino Holdings and ITL Corporation announced the launch of Seino-ITL Logistics, a joint venture that will provide less-than-truckload services – a model that consolidates smaller shipments from multiple customers into a single truck for greater efficiency. Seino-ITL Logistics is headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, and its establishment follows Seino’s acquisition of a strategic stake in ITL in August.

Sam Sang, general manager of Seino-ITL Logistics, said, “We will focus on strengthening road links between Vietnam’s key economic regions to deliver optimal distribution solutions and unlock the country’s full potential. With expertise in efficient transport and ITL’s profound local knowledge, we are building a powerful synergy ready to support Vietnamese firms to become more competitive and adapt more easily to global integration.”

According to the National Statistics Office, Vietnam’s logistics sector continues to grow at 14–16 per cent annually, with freight volume reaching 1.67 billion tonnes in the first seven months of this year, up 13.7 per cent on-year.

According to the draft logistics development strategy, by 2030 Vietnam’s logistics services sector is expected to contribute 6-8 per cent to GDP, with the outsourcing rate rising to 6-8 per cent, and the country securing 45th place in the Logistics Performance Index. By 2050, the sector’s share of GDP is projected to reach 12–15 per cent, outsourcing will increase to 70–90 per cent, and Vietnam will move up to 30th position in the index.

Jens Thomassen, partner at A.P. Moller Capital, said the company sees an enormous opportunity in Vietnam’s logistics sector.

“The country is one of the fastest-growing logistics markets in Asia, underpinned by 6–7 per cent GDP growth, rapidly expanding electronics exports, and strong foreign direct investment from global firms such as Samsung, LG, and Foxconn,” Thomassen said.

“Air freight volumes through Hanoi are increasing at around a 6.5 per cent compound annual growth rate, yet capacity across all handlers remains structurally constrained. At the same time, the ongoing China+1 supply chain shift is accelerating demand for high-quality, internationally governed cargo terminals,” he added.

To capitalise on this potential, A.P. Moller Capital, in collaboration with VinaCapital, has made an investment and strategic alliance with ALS Cargo Terminal. It will apply its expertise to unlock value in ALS Cargo Terminal through operational enhancements – automation and process optimisation, strategic expansion, and a strong focus on sustainability initiatives.

Thomassen said that gaining access to Vietnam’s transport and logistics sector requires trust, local partnerships, and a proven ability to deliver.

“Drawing on over 120 years of industrial heritage and working with VinaCapital, we will bring our heritage in global transport and long track record of building infrastructure businesses in high-growth markets with the aim of investing in more transport and logistics businesses in the country,” Thomassen said.

Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre Yusen Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. has announced the groundbreaking of a modern, environmentally friendly logistics centre located in northern Vietnam.

New industrial park in Haiphong: A strategic hub for attracting FDI inflows Haiphong is positioning itself as a prime destination for foreign investors, leveraging modern industrial parks and strategic regional integration to drive sustainable growth.

Vietnam Superport launches AI-powered digital solutions at VIIE 2025 Vietnam SuperPort is showcasing new AI-powered digital solutions at the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2025 to transform logistics and strengthen regional connectivity.