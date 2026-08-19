Piramal Pharma acquires controlling 40 per cent stake in Yapan Bio

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635) ("PPL) has completed the acquisition of an incremental 40.67% stake in Yapan Bio Private Limited ("Yapan Bio"), a Hyderabad-based CDMO specializing in vaccines and biologics for an aggregate cash consideration of ₹76 crore, or $7.95M USD. As a result of this transaction, PPL now owns 74% of Yapan Bio's equity, making Yapan Bio a subsidiary of PPL.

Finalized on August 18, 2026, the acquisition marks a major step forward in PPL's long-range plan to expand its presence in the biologics sector. With the finalization of this deal, PPL will fully embed the subsidiary's advanced large molecule capabilities into its integrated service offering, enabling the Company to offer customers broader services in the space and expanding its ability to develop and scale complex biologic therapies with greater efficiency. The subsidiary will continue to operate within the structure of Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), the CDMO arm of PPL.

Yapan Bio also directly supports ADCelerate™ — PPS's fixed-price, integrated platform that streamlines Phase I ADC development from R&D to GMP in as little as 12 months. This acquisition further enhances ADCelerate™ and reinforces PPL's ability to deliver life-saving ADCs to market with speed and consistency.



Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma

"This strategic investment doesn't just fuel our long-term growth; it also puts Patient Centricity into action," said Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma. "By integrating Yapan Bio's specialized expertise into our global network, we're empowering our partners to meet a rising global demand for complex biologics and helping patients worldwide secure continued access to the therapies they need."