Amazon Web Services launches Local Zone in Hanoi 

This launch brings AWS-managed cloud infrastructure to organisations operating in Vietnam such as healthcare, finance, gaming and more. It helps to enable local data storage and processing, supports efforts to meet data residency requirements, delivers low-latency performance, and reduces the need for organisations to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Illustration- AWS Data Centre Interior

With AWS Local Zones now available in Hanoi, organisations can bring latency-sensitive workloads closer to their end users without compromising on the world-leading reliability and security they already expect from AWS.

Single-digit latency, local control, global scale

The AWS Local Zone in Hanoi delivers single-digit millisecond latency for applications, enabling new use cases across industries–from financial services executing trades with millisecond responsiveness, to gaming and media companies lowering latency for real-time multiplayer experiences and live-streaming.

Organisations maintain full control over where their data resides, allowing customers to run workloads in AWS Regions and the AWS Local Zone in Hanoi using the same APIs and tools.

"Vietnam is one of the most dynamic digital economies in Southeast Asia, and its builders are moving fast. The AWS Local Zone in Hanoi puts world-class compute and storage where it matters most: closer to their customers, making sure Vietnamese organisations have what they need to build, scale, and compete without compromise," said Jeff Johnson, managing director, ASEAN, AWS.

Pham Duc Long, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, said, "The launch of the AWS Local Zone in Hanoi will provide a low-latency, secure cloud computing platform and contribute to supporting Vietnamese businesses' technology needs. AWS's investment reflects its belief in Vietnam's dynamic digital economy, affirming Vietnam's position as a rapidly developing digital hub in Asia. We welcome AWS to invest in Vietnam, collaborate with Vietnamese businesses, foster innovation, develop digital talent, and contribute to the sustainable growth of Vietnam's digital ecosystem."

The AWS Local Zone in Hanoi also supports enterprise migration scenarios, including VMware workload migration and hybrid cloud modernisation. This capability is crucial for organisations such as telecommunications companies that process subscriber data locally to help support their data localisation compliance efforts.

It is also one of the first AWS Local Zones to offer Amazon Simple Storage Service One Zone-Infrequent Access storage class and Amazon Elastic Block Store Local Snapshots, giving customers local object storage and snapshot capabilities to help meet data residency requirements. Healthcare providers, for example, can leverage these capabilities to process medical imaging and patient data locally, supporting improved patient care while helping address data residency considerations.

Additionally, the AWS Local Zone in Hanoi provides customers access to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud instance types, enabling businesses to run demanding applications with compute-optimized, general-purpose, or memory-optimized instances. Organisations can connect through the internet or use AWS Direct Connect for private, dedicated network connectivity to AWS infrastructure worldwide.

The AWS Local Zone in Hanoi joins AWS's global network of Local Zones across over 30 metro areas on six continents. It delivers a consistent AWS experience, built with multiple layers of access controls, continuous monitoring, and redundant connectivity. Organisations deploying workloads in the Local Zone can take advantage of AWS's broad compliance initiative, which is designed to support 143 security standards and compliance certifications globally, including standards relevant to financial services, healthcare, government, and other regulated industries.

The AWS Local Zone in Hanoi uses the same pay-as-you-go, on-demand pricing as AWS Regions. There are no upfront investments, minimum commitments, or long-term contracts required. This makes it easy for organisations to start using the Local Zone immediately, control costs by paying only for what they use, and scale up and down as their needs change.

Vietnamese customers lead the way

Vietnamese organisations across industries are already leveraging the AWS Local Zone in Hanoi for their operations, such as leading banks delivering real-time digital experiences and AI-powered customer insights such as VIB, and VPBank; fintech innovators advancing AI-driven credit-scoring and financial inclusion such as Trusting Social; and technology companies building next-generation digital platforms such as Green SM.

These initial AWS Local Zone in Hanoi users are also part of the wider community of customers choosing to run their workloads on AWS, which include startups such as AI Hay, and Eklipse.gg; education users such as the Faculty of English Language and Culture, VNU-ULIS; and customers across sectors such as manufacturing, broadcast and more such as Foobla, LPBS, MOMO, Techcombank, Vinamilk, VTV, and many more.

"Congratulations to AWS as it deepens infrastructure investment in Vietnam with robust local cloud capabilities — it is a clear message to the global business community that Vietnam is a growing region well worth investing in," said Virginia B. Foote, chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi.

The AWS Local Zone in Hanoi represents its latest investment in Vietnamese innovation, showing its commitment to supporting Vietnam's digital transformation and economic growth. It enables organisations to innovate globally while maintaining local control, compliance, and performance.

The launch joins its other investments in Vietnam including Amazon CloudFront edge locations in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, AWS Direct Connect in Hanoi, and AWS Global Accelerator support via the Ho Chi Minh City edge location.

AWS continues long-term commitment to digital transformation Amazon Web Services will continue to heavily invest in Vietnam, spanning in infrastructure, partner ecosystem development and skills training as part of its long-term support for digital transformation in the country.

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