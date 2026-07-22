'Sang Den' campaign launched to build 10,000-member VIFC community

The initiative aims to gather 10,000 emerging "Builders"–including business owners, founders, investors, and business students–to explore and support the development of the Vietnam International Financial Center ( VIFC ) .

GOE Alliance (Global On-chain Economy), the campaign's initiator, operates in infrastructure and ecosystem development for the digital economy and maintains a representative office at the VIFC. The campaign's technology partners are Tether and MEXC Ventures.

MEXC Ventures is the campaign's technology partner

A highlight of the event was the organisers' announcement of their goal to build a community of 10,000 "Builders". Rather than claiming an existing network, they publicly committed to the target and activated a "Lighting-Up Clock" to track progress in real time. Business associations, universities, and media outlets were invited to join the initiative and monitor its progress.

The campaign is implemented in three main ways: a series of market education events, the VIFC Challenge, and VIFC Talent (the IFC Builder Program).

The programme plans to host 10 events tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, individual investors, startups, and the "Builder" community, with approximately 50 visitors per event. The content will centre on practical topics such as the legal framework and operational mechanisms of VIFC, pathways to accessing international capital, and roadmaps for Vietnamese enterprises to expand into global markets. Details regarding the date, venue, and topic of the inaugural event will be announced during the campaign launch.

The VIFC Challenge is an initiative to address real-world issues facing Ho Chi Minh City and the VIFC. Co-organised by BNI Vietnam—a network of around 9,200 member businesses—and SVF, the programme aims to reach around 10,000 people across the business and startup communities. Beyond raising awareness of the VIFC, the challenge is designed to engage participants in developing solutions to the city and financial centre's key development challenges.

Meanwhile, the IFC Builder Program aims to cultivate a future workforce for the IFC. Working with universities, the programme features training and prepared knowledge assessments regarding the VIFC, utilising a professional learning model designed for third- and fourth-year students majoring in Finance, Banking, and Economics. Its long-term objective is to train and connect approximately 10,000 students with knowledge of the VIFC before they enter the labour market.

Also as part of the event series, at the seminar "VIFC – A Gateway for Vietnamese Enterprises to Go Global," Jenny Nguyen, head of strategy for MEXC Ventures in Vietnam, stated that MEXC currently operates in Vietnam through two main pillars: the investment fund MEXC Ventures and the digital asset trading platform MEXC.

MEXC Ventures focuses on investing in high-potential projects within the blockchain and digital asset sectors–fields attracting significant global interest and for which a legal framework is gradually taking shape in Vietnam.

Jenny Nguyen, head of strategy for MEXC Ventures in Vietnam (second from the right)

According to Nguyen, MEXC goes beyond the role of a mere sponsor, but aims to play a deeper part in the development of Vietnam's IFC, contributing to an ecosystem that connects businesses, investors, and high-quality talent.

"We share the vision of the 'Sang Den' campaign to establish Vietnam's IFC as a gateway for Vietnamese enterprises to expand into the global market. With operations spanning over 170 countries and territories, we look forward to partnering with and supporting Vietnamese businesses in accessing new resources and opportunities in the international arena," she said.

A representative from MEXC Ventures emphasised that capital goes hand in hand with expertise. Consequently, capital flows gravitate towards entities that are well-prepared in terms of knowledge, capabilities, and vision. If a business does not truly understand the operational mechanisms, opportunities, and requirements associated with an IFC, accessing capital will face significant hurdles, regardless of the magnitude of the capital involved.

“Therefore, education and knowledge dissemination serve as a vital foundation. We believe that the 'Sang Den' campaign will help raise awareness, foster connections, and prepare the necessary resources for the Vietnamese business community to be ready to seize new opportunities,” added Nguyen.

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