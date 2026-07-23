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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BMB Steel's perspective: Steel structures drive modern construction

July 23, 2026 | 09:00
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Steel structures are evolving beyond a construction solution to become a key driver of modern project design and delivery, drawing on BMB Steel's experience across industrial and infrastructure developments.

As Vietnam continues to accelerate the development of industrial facilities and infrastructure, particularly large-scale projects such as airports, industrial complexes, and logistics centres, the approach to design and project delivery is undergoing a significant transformation.

Whereas steel structures were once regarded primarily as a technical solution during construction, they have now evolved into a key element of the overall design process, influencing spatial planning, structural systems, and project execution strategies from the earliest stages.

In response to this trend, BMB Steel – a global steel structure contractor serving industrial, commercial and infrastructure projects – goes beyond providing steel structure solutions by working alongside project owners and design consultants from the outset of a project.

BMB Steels perspective: Steel structures drive modern construction
Na Duong II Thermal Power Plant Project

Early coordination among architectural, structural, and construction teams helps optimise space utilisation, shorten project schedules, and reduce design changes during construction.

Drawing on extensive experience delivering large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects, BMB Steel provides effective structural solutions that meet the demands of faster project delivery, future expansion, and long-term operational performance.

Several projects undertaken by BMB Steel, particularly in the heavy industrial sector, reflect the evolving approach to collaboration among project stakeholders.

At the Na Duong II Thermal Power Plant in northern mountainous province of Lang Son, BMB Steel delivered approximately 3,800 tonnes of structural steel for the turbine building, coal storage facility, and auxiliary structures across a 7.4-hectare site.

The project required close coordination between design, fabrication, and construction to ensure seamless execution and overall schedule alignment. As a large-scale industrial facility, it required a high level of precision, as even minor deviations during design or construction could affect the entire project's progress.

Building on its involvement in large-scale energy projects, BMB Steel also delivered approximately 5,000 tonnes of structural steel for the Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant in Quang Binh province.

The project involved a substantial structural steel scope and required rigorous quality control throughout every stage, from fabrication to erection, while ensuring the timely delivery of one of Vietnam's key national energy infrastructure projects.

Alongside its project delivery capabilities, BMB Steel has developed an integrated approach that combines design, fabrication, and construction.

Steel components are fabricated at the company's manufacturing facilities under a standardised quality control process before being delivered to the construction site.

This approach helps minimise discrepancies between design and on-site execution while improving schedule control for large-scale projects.

BMB Steels perspective: Steel structures drive modern construction
BMB Steel’s steel structure fabrication plant with integrated quality control

The demanding schedules of today's industrial and infrastructure developments are also raising expectations for steel structure contractors.

Their role now extends beyond construction alone, with companies such as BMB Steel becoming increasingly involved in optimising technical solutions from the earliest stages of a project, particularly for complex developments where efficient coordination and technical expertise are essential to successful project delivery.

Overall, the evolving approach to industrial and infrastructure development is increasingly blurring the boundaries between design and construction.

In this context, structural steel is no longer viewed solely as a technical solution during the construction phase but has become an integral part of project planning from the earliest stages of development.

Practical experience gained from projects such as the Na Duong II Thermal Power Plant and the Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant highlights BMB Steel's increasingly important role in the modern construction value chain, particularly in delivering large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects.

Minh Cuong mct JSC A steel structure and construction pioneer that builds in trust Minh Cuong mct JSC A steel structure and construction pioneer that builds in trust

As a pioneer in Vietnamese pre-engineered steel building and industrial construction for 25 years, Minh Cuong Mechanics-Construction-Trading JSC is a prestigious high-tech provider of steel structure solutions for both foreign and local partners at home and abroad.
THACO raises the bar for steel industry THACO raises the bar for steel industry

THACO Industries has significantly intensified its investment in steel structures and Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) systems, aiming to become the top general contractor in Vietnam.
ATAD Steel Structure Corporation honoured at Manufacturing Asia Awards ATAD Steel Structure Corporation honoured at Manufacturing Asia Awards

ATAD Steel Structure Corporation was named the winner of the Vietnam Excellence Award – Steel at the Manufacturing Asia Awards 2025 on November 18 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

By Huyen Thuy

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TagTag:
steel structures project delivery design process industrial facilities infrastructure projects structural solutions BMB Steel

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