BMB Steel's perspective: Steel structures drive modern construction

As Vietnam continues to accelerate the development of industrial facilities and infrastructure, particularly large-scale projects such as airports, industrial complexes, and logistics centres, the approach to design and project delivery is undergoing a significant transformation.

Whereas steel structures were once regarded primarily as a technical solution during construction, they have now evolved into a key element of the overall design process, influencing spatial planning, structural systems, and project execution strategies from the earliest stages.

In response to this trend, BMB Steel – a global steel structure contractor serving industrial, commercial and infrastructure projects – goes beyond providing steel structure solutions by working alongside project owners and design consultants from the outset of a project.

Na Duong II Thermal Power Plant Project

Early coordination among architectural, structural, and construction teams helps optimise space utilisation, shorten project schedules, and reduce design changes during construction.

Drawing on extensive experience delivering large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects, BMB Steel provides effective structural solutions that meet the demands of faster project delivery, future expansion, and long-term operational performance.

Several projects undertaken by BMB Steel, particularly in the heavy industrial sector, reflect the evolving approach to collaboration among project stakeholders.

At the Na Duong II Thermal Power Plant in northern mountainous province of Lang Son, BMB Steel delivered approximately 3,800 tonnes of structural steel for the turbine building, coal storage facility, and auxiliary structures across a 7.4-hectare site.

The project required close coordination between design, fabrication, and construction to ensure seamless execution and overall schedule alignment. As a large-scale industrial facility, it required a high level of precision, as even minor deviations during design or construction could affect the entire project's progress.

Building on its involvement in large-scale energy projects, BMB Steel also delivered approximately 5,000 tonnes of structural steel for the Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant in Quang Binh province.

The project involved a substantial structural steel scope and required rigorous quality control throughout every stage, from fabrication to erection, while ensuring the timely delivery of one of Vietnam's key national energy infrastructure projects.

Alongside its project delivery capabilities, BMB Steel has developed an integrated approach that combines design, fabrication, and construction.

Steel components are fabricated at the company's manufacturing facilities under a standardised quality control process before being delivered to the construction site.

This approach helps minimise discrepancies between design and on-site execution while improving schedule control for large-scale projects.

BMB Steel’s steel structure fabrication plant with integrated quality control

The demanding schedules of today's industrial and infrastructure developments are also raising expectations for steel structure contractors.

Their role now extends beyond construction alone, with companies such as BMB Steel becoming increasingly involved in optimising technical solutions from the earliest stages of a project, particularly for complex developments where efficient coordination and technical expertise are essential to successful project delivery.

Overall, the evolving approach to industrial and infrastructure development is increasingly blurring the boundaries between design and construction.

In this context, structural steel is no longer viewed solely as a technical solution during the construction phase but has become an integral part of project planning from the earliest stages of development.

Practical experience gained from projects such as the Na Duong II Thermal Power Plant and the Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant highlights BMB Steel's increasingly important role in the modern construction value chain, particularly in delivering large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects.

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