Revised master plan approved for Nhon Hoi Economic Zone

Photo: baodautu.vn

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc signed Decision No.1664/QD-TTg on August 27 approving the adjustment of the planning for the zone until 2050. The planning area comprises approximately 12,000 ha on Phuong Mai Peninsula and approximately 2,308 ha in Canh Vinh commune, with a short-term phase until 2035 and long-term until 2050.

According to the decision, Nhon Hoi Economic Zone has been designated as a multi-sector integrated economic zone, focusing on the development of tourism, services, urban areas, industry, high-tech industries, IT, and AI. It will also serve as a logistics centre connected to seaports and airports, playing a driving role in the socioeconomic development of Gia Lai province.

The plan forecasts that by 2035, the economic zone's population will reach approximately 160,000–170,000 people, requiring about 8,200–9,100 ha of land for construction; by 2050, the population will be approximately 320,000–360,000 people, requiring about 11,000–11,600 ha of land for construction.

The economic zone's spatial layout is organised based on a model of a comprehensive East-West connecting corridor (based on national highways 19, 19B, the North-South Expressway, and Quy Nhon-Pleiku Expressway). It combines eight functional sub-zones, each with its own development orientation, area size, and population.

Regarding technical infrastructure, the plan aims for a synchronised development of external transportation systems, including railways, maritime and inland waterways, and aviation (investing in Phu Cat Airport to meet 4E standards, with a capacity of approximately seven million passengers per year by 2050). The plan also identifies the needs for water supply, electricity supply, telecommunications, wastewater drainage, solid waste management, and solutions for environmental protection, disaster prevention, and climate change adaptation.

The decision outlines priority projects, including completing the main transportation system; investing in synchronised technical infrastructure and environmental protection; building water supply, electricity, and telecommunications systems; upgrading wastewater and solid waste treatment facilities and cemeteries; constructing resettlement areas and medical, educational, and training facilities.

According to Gia Lai Economic Zones Management Authority, as of June, Nhon Hoi Economic Zone attracted 147 projects with the total registered capital of VND216.42 trillion ($8.65 billion), of which VND52.19 trillion ($2.87 billion) was disbursed.

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