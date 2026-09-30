Vinhomes Ha Tinh IP increases capital by $380 million. Photo: baodautu.vn

According to information published by Vinhomes Ha Tinh Industrial Park Investment JSC on September 25, the additional capital worth $380 million is in cash, from private organisations.

Vinhomes Ha Tinh Industrial Park (IP) is a 100 per cent-owned subsidiary of Vingroup. It was established in October 2024, is headquartered in Hanoi, and primarily operates in the real estate sector. The general director and legal representative of the company is Pham Thi Thanh Huyen.

This company is known as the investor in the construction and operation of the infrastructure of Vinhomes Vung Ang Industrial Park in Ha Tinh province.

The project covers nearly 965 ha of land in the centre of lots CN4 and CN5 of Vung Ang Economic Zone. The total investment for this project is over $528 million. It is expected to be completed before the end of the fourth quarter of 2030.

Vingroup entered the industrial real estate sector in 2020. Besides Ha Tinh, the group also developed several other projects in Haiphong, such as Tan Trao, Trang Cat, and Dinh Vu - Cat Hai.

In late August, the Ha Tinh Economic Zones Management Authority approved VinFast to implement a factory and auxiliary facilities project at Vinhomes Vung Ang IP, covering ​​over 82 ha, with the main components expected to be completed in 2029.

The project has an investment of over $282 million, of which the investor's chartered capital is over $84.4 million, and the remainder is mobilised capital. These items are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027. Subsequently, from then to the second quarter of 2029, the project will proceed with the construction of the factory and other auxiliary facilities.

Vinhomes Drives Asian Sustainable Real Estate Market Growth Through ESG Integration Vietnamese property developer Vinhomes expanded its urban development framework across Asian markets by embedding integrated environmental, social, and governance standards into its large-scale real estate projects.

VinFast to pour over $280 million more into Ha Tinh Ha Tinh Economic Zone Management Authority has granted approval for VinFast to implement a factory and auxiliary facilities project at Vinhomes Vung Ang Industrial Park.

VinMetal plans to import one million tonnes of steel to serve production VinMetal plans to import nearly one million tonnes of scrap steel every year to supply its $3.2 billion steel complex in the central province of Ha Tinh.