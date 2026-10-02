Temenos Awards celebrate banking innovation and success in Asia Pacific

At the event’s gala dinner on August 25, the following awards were announced, celebrating financial institutions from around the region who are leading the way in modernisation, transformation and innovation.

Future-Ready Banking Award – HD Financial Group

HD Financial Group wins the Future-Ready Banking Award at TRF’26 APAC.Image courtesy of Temenos

HD Financial Group is building one of Vietnam’s most ambitious financial ecosystems, integrating HDBank, Vikki Bank, HD SAISON Finance and Vietjet Air, as well as real estate and other businesses to deliver seamless financial services across customers’ daily lives.

By selecting Temenos as its core banking platform for both HDBank and Vikki Bank, HD Financial Group is investing in a future-ready, cloud-native banking foundation that enables innovation, AI-driven services, operational agility, and scalable growth.

Digital Transformation Award – KAF Digital Bank

KAF Digital Bank has demonstrated strong digital adoption through a disciplined, phased onboarding strategy and a fully cloud-native deployment on Temenos SaaS. Customers can now open accounts, receive virtual debit cards, and transact digitally end-to-end through a mobile-first experience, positioning KAF Digital Bank for rapid acquisition, high engagement, and sustainable growth in Malaysia’s digital banking market.

Core Banking Modernisation Award – MUFG

MUFG is one of the world’s largest financial groups with presence in more than 40 markets globally. Headquartered in Japan, MUFG has been on a transformation journey with Temenos since 2009 to implement the latest core banking and payments technology for its overseas branches.

Customer Impact Award – SACOMBANK

Sacombank is recognised with the Customer Impact Award at TRF’26 APAC. Image courtesy of Temenos

SACOMBANK, one of Vietnam’s leading commercial banks, recently upgraded its Temenos Core Banking platform, moving from an on-premises deployment to a hybrid cloud environment on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Power infrastructure, to support greater scalability, performance and faster innovation.

The upgrade enables significant gains in performance, speed and efficiency, including a 200 per cent improvement in application performance, three-times faster deployment cycles and a 50 per cent reduction in server footprint.

Growth Excellence Award – E.SUN Bank

A Temenos core banking client since 2014, E.SUN Bank has used the scalable platform to expand its footprint across multiple countries and territories. In 2025, the bank successfully completed a comprehensive upgrade to enhance both the operating system and database layers.

This modernisation milestone reinforces operational excellence while accelerating E.SUN Bank’s capacity for rapid growth and digital innovation.

Banking Innovation Award – Techcombank

Techcombank received the Banking Innovation Award at TRF’26 APAC. Image courtesy of Temenos

Techcombank is one of the largest joint-stock banks in Vietnam, serving more than 18 million retail and corporate customers. In 2025, the bank began a major transformation project to upgrade to the latest version of Temenos Core and move its operations to the cloud. This is designed to help the bank deliver new products to market faster and achieve its goal of doubling its customer base by 2030.

Banking Innovation Award – Maldives Premier Bank

Launched in 2026 on Temenos Core running on AWS cloud, Maldives Premier Bank (MPB) was established with a vision to deliver a more modern, customer-focused banking experience.

By combining cloud-native technology, open integration, and a digital-first operating model, MPB has created a strong foundation for sustainable growth, rapid innovation, and future scalability in the Maldivian banking sector.

Successful Transformation Award – Bank Syariah Indonesia & Systems Limited

As Indonesia’s leading Islamic bank, Bank Syariah Indonesia serves more than 20 million customers. Working with Systems Limited, the bank recently upgraded to the latest version of Temenos core banking running on Red Hat OpenShift, positioning it to support continued customer growth and geographical expansion while enhancing the flexibility of its digital banking operations.

Successful Transformation Award – Bank of New Zealand and Deloitte

Founded in 1861, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) is one of the largest banks in the country, offering personal, business and private banking services.

Modernising its core banking operations with Temenos in partnership with Deloitte, BNZ has demonstrated the importance of a collaborative ecosystem and meticulous planning in successful transformation.

18h Global Chinese Awards ceremony concludes in Beijing Cultural organizers hosted the 18th Global Chinese Awards ceremony at the Phoenix Center in Beijing on 12 August 2026 to recognize outstanding international community contributions.

Vietnam Fund Awards 2026 to spotlight fund industry ecosystem Vietnam Fund Awards (VFA) 2026 will bring together policymakers, economists, fund managers, and financial institutions to discuss major issues facing Vietnam's fund industry.

Awards seek benchmark for investment funds Vietnam’s first investment fund ranking programme aims to establish a transparent and independent benchmark for the country’s growing fund management industry, helping investors assess fund performance and supporting the mobilisation of longer-term capital.